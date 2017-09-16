Duluth Preservation Alliance tour

Tickets are $20. They're available online at duluthpreservation.org or may be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday inside the main entrance of Fitger's Brewery Complex, 600 E. Superior St. If bought online, tickets will be sent via email. Here's the tour lineup:

Tweed House

• 2531 E. Seventh St.

This Italianate-style house was designed by Frederick Perkins of Chicago and built in 1914 by Duluth architect Francis Fitzgerald.

The original owner, Capt. Marcus L. Fay, soon moved out and Duluth banker and mining financier George P. Tweed moved in. Thirty years later, after Tweed died, the home and his extensive art collection were donated to the University of Minnesota Duluth. The home served as the UMD provost residence for decades before it became a private residence again. Today, it is owned by Dr. Jared and Leslie Broadway.

Leek House

• 1618 Vermillion Road

This sprawling English manor house was designed by Duluth architect Frederick German for lumber and railroad baron John Millen. The house was built in a Tudor Revival style from 1912 to 1914 using stone, brick and timbers on 2.5 acres along Tischer Creek. Before long, the Millens sold the property to Ward Ames, Jr., founder of the McDougall-Duluth shipyards and a grain shipping company executive. It most recently was owned by Dr. Joseph and Fran Leek.

Park Point Fire Hall

• 2138 Minnesota Ave.

Fire Hall No. 5 — originally designed to complement the neighboring houses — served Park Point from 1930 to 2012. While its closing was controversial, Bob and Laura Goewey bought the old fire hall at a city auction to save the building from demolition and to turn it into their home. Extensive repairs, renovations and upgrades over the last four years have resulted in a restored exterior and unique living space that embrace the fire hall's history, character and the area's industrial roots.

St. Peter's Church / Great Lakes Academy

• 810 W. Third St.

Italian stone masons and bricklayers volunteered their labor to build this Catholic church in the mid-1920s in what was called the "Little Italy" section of Observation Hill. The exterior stone was quarried from bedrock near Twin Ponds. The building served its congregation until 2010. After that, it stood vacant until 2015 when master artist Jeffrey Larson bought the building and converted it into a Juilliard-style school that teaches a variety of art disciplines.

Early Canal Park building

• 329 Canal Park Drive

This two-story building, built in the late 1800s, is one of earliest structures on Duluth's Canal Park Drive formerly known as St. Croix Avenue. Its architect and builder are not known. The first level had housed Hill's Store and Cafe, a grocery and provisions store. The second story provided boarding rooms for sailors and lumberjacks. Today, its second floor has been renovated into a SoHo-style loft apartment using fixtures and materials from other historic properties recently renovated in Duluth.