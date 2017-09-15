Plumber: Clearing up confusion about stainless steel sinks

A: Molded or drawn stainless steel sinks are found in most kitchens because of the many designs available and the attractive price ranges to choose from.

Basically, a molded stainless steel sink is made by pressing a sheet of steel into a mold. This process produces smooth, rounded sink bowls that are easy to install and maintain.

A fabricated stainless steel sink is made by bending, cutting and welding metal sheets to form a box-like kitchen sink. This type of sink is popular for professional style kitchens, but you may need to fabricate a little extra money in your budget to include a fabricated stainless steel sink.