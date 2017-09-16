Ask a Master Gardener: Common hydrangea types

The three most commonly grown types of hydrangea are big leaf (Hydrangea macrophylla); smooth (Hydrangea arborescens); and panicle (Hydrangea paniculata). Big-leaf hydrangea has round clusters of pink or blue flowers. Smooth hydrangea has round clusters of flowers that start out green and then turn white. Panicle hydrangea has cone-shaped flower clusters that range from green to white to dark pink. Some start out white or green and then turn pink or brown.

Panicle is probably the kind you're admiring now. It's the largest hydrangea, growing up to 10 feet high. Sometimes people prune it so it looks more like a small tree than a shrub.

There are quite a lot of cultivars of panicle hydrangeas, with different colors of flowers. Some you might find are Fire and Ice, Tardiva, Bobo, Vanilla Strawberry, Limelight and Grandiflora (Pee Gee). The dark pink ones you're seeing might be Pinky Winky, Fire Light or Quick Fire, but they could be something else.

One way to choose a hydrangea for your yard might be to visit the North Central Research and Outreach Station in Grand Rapids. There is a plot there of many different kinds of hydrangeas, so you can see what they look like when they're blooming.

Plant your hydrangea in full sun to light shade in well-drained soil.

You don't have to prune a panicle hydrangea, but if you want to alter its shape or reduce its size, you can prune it in spring and still get flowers that year because it blooms on new wood. Smooth hydrangeas such as Annabelle need pruning and should be cut back in spring. Big leaf hydrangeas should not be pruned in spring because they bloom on last year's wood. If you cut them back in spring, you won't get any flowers. Typically, big leaf hydrangeas don't perform as well as the other types in our climate.

Send your questions to features@duluthnews.com.