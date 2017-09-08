How to be a responsible dog owner

Because adding a dog to your home is a major commitment, the American Kennel Club shares the following responsible dog ownership tips to ensure that you and your dog lead a happy life together:

— Daily care. Take care of your dog inside and out with regular grooming, quality food and trips to the veterinarian. Be sure that all vaccinations are current.

— Exercise. Always provide the proper amount of exercise and mental stimulation that is appropriate for your dog's breed, age and energy level. This can help promote good health and prevent destructive behavior.

— Socialization. Be sure to socialize your dog by exposing him to new people, places and experiences. Socialization will help your dog live a happy, well-adjusted life.

— Obedience. Provide basic training by teaching your dog some simple commands like "sit," "stay" and "come." You can try an obedience class or take your dog through the AKC's Canine Good Citizen test to show that he is a well-mannered member of the community. These classes can also be a great way for you and your dog to bond.

— Be courteous. Be respectful of your community by adhering to local leash laws and picking up and properly disposing of your pet's waste when out on walks.

— Identification. Identify your dog with a collar tag and/or microchip ID. If you use a microchip, make sure to enroll him in a pet recovery service like AKC Reunite and keep your contact information updated.

— Sign the pet promise. Show that you're dedicated to being a responsible dog owner by signing the AKC Responsible Dog Owner Pet Promise.

For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org. To find an AKC RDO Day event in your area, visit " target="_blank">www.akc.org/rdod.