Try this tiny umbrella DIY

Gather:

— Store-bought cocktail umbrellas

— Small paintbrush for detail

— Medium paintbrush for base color

— Acrylic paints

1. Open your store-bought umbrellas.

2. Paint your umbrellas with the acrylic paint. Make sure not to add any water! You want to paint to be as pigmented as possible.

3. Let the first coat dry until it is dry or slightly tacky to the touch, then apply the second layer.

4. After your second layer dries, now if the time for you to be creative. Paint flowers, dots, stripes or whatever your heart desires.

5. Let dry, and get ready for your guests to be impressed.