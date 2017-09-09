Plumber: Teaching kids to save water can be easy

A: To start, I recommend upgrading to high-efficiency fixtures.

Quality high-efficiency plumbing fixtures can offer sleek designs and good flow performance, while helping to lower water use. You can look into installing these three water-saving bathroom fixtures and letting your older children be part of the "fun" by teaching them efficient ways to use them.

One: Upgrade your present faucets with water-efficient aerators and teach the kids to turn the tap on and off while brushing teeth.

Two: Install a kid-friendly adjustable personal shower and slide bar in place of taking baths.

Three: Replace your old toilet with a high-efficiency dual flushing toilet. Kids love to press buttons. Teach them the No. 1 button (Half flush.) is for No. 1 and the No. 2 button (full flush) is for No. 2.