How to help your dog adjust to your new baby's homecoming

Planning ahead and taking the right steps before your new baby's homecoming can help create a bond between your new addition and your dog. The American Kennel Club shares the following tips to help your dog adjust to a new addition to the family:

Make gradual changes. If aspects of your dog's routine are going to change, like when she gets walked or where she sleeps, it is best to gradually adjust the routine before the baby arrives. That way your dog will not associate these changes with the baby.

• Getting acquainted. Bring an article of the baby's clothing or a baby blanket home so the dog can get used to the infant's scent before he/she arrives.

• Get adjusted to new sounds. If your dog is sound-sensitive and you think she may be nervous when the baby cries, you can expose her to a recording of crying baby sounds. Start with quieter cries and gradually increase the sound until your dog is a pro at listening to these new sounds.

• Introduce your dog to baby items. The baby will have new swings, seats and toys. Sooner, rather than later, show your dog the new items so that she has a chance to get used to them. Make sure to teach her "leave it" before the baby comes home.

• Dog meets baby. Your pup will be curious and anxious to meet the new member of the family. To make sure she doesn't jump on you when you come home from the hospital with the new baby, it is a good idea for you and your partner to each greet the dog alone until she calms down and then slowly and carefully introduce her to the baby. Praise your dog for being calm and well-behaved.

• Keep your attention balanced. Dogs can often feel left out when a new baby is introduced into the family. Be sure to give your dog plenty of attention whether or not the baby is around so that she doesn't get jealous. Also, make sure your four-legged friend still gets daily exercise and play sessions. Exercise is an outlet for your dog's energy and this is extremely important for having a calm, mellow dog.

• Supervision. To protect everyone, dogs and babies/children should always be supervised when they are together. This applies to when the babies are infants up until they are at least preschoolers. Once your baby begins to crawl, make sure that he/she does not tug on your dog's tail or ears. Snapping and growling are natural canine behaviors when they are trying to communicate a warning. Even the most tolerant dog has its limits!