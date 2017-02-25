A: Colorado blue spruce have been popular in the Northland. They look good and can handle our winters. Unfortunately, we have found that they only survive about 20 years, then succumb to a common spruce fungal disease called Rhizosphaera needle cast. It’s difficult to control. There are some chemicals that can be sprayed in the spring, but your trees will never regrow their internal needles nor replace lost lower branches. We recommend replacing the trees with a different variety. If you like spruce, Black Hills spruce and Norway spruce are more resistant to this disease.

Don’t plant a new spruce tree next to an old one that is infected.

Cytospora canker is another fungus that prefers Colorado spruce. It attacks a stressed or damaged tree, and almost all trees have some small weather- or insect- related damage that can provide a home for this fungus. It causes a sunken area, called a canker, on a branch. The canker gets covered in a thick layer of resin and even eventually surrounds, or girdles, the branch. This girdling chokes and kills the branch. It doesn’t kill the whole tree, but it can make the tree look so bad that you don’t want it in your yard. The best treatment for this is to cut out any infected branches. Or again, remove the entire tree.

Proper watering helps keeps trees strong and better able to resist infection. Use mulch around the base of the tree. Water at the base, and don’t splash needles with the sprinkler.

Proper spacing helps, too. Plant so that trees will not be crowded together and will still have good air circulation when they’re mature.

More on spruce problems can be found at: http://bit.ly/2lwEeGd

Written by University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send your questions to features@duluthnews.com.