Crock-Pot lunch warmer

Your lunch will be warm and ready when you are — sans a microwave — with the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer. Now your favorite home gadget can come with you to the office. $29.99 for the deluxe version at Crock-Pot.com

Portable coffeemaker

The AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker brews a cup of joe or up to three espresso shots in 60 seconds. It uses ground coffee and pressure from your hand. $29.99 at Target.com

Temperature-controlled coffee tumbler

The Ember mug will keep your drink at a temperature you choose — just set it using a dial at the bottom of the cup. It'll stay at that setting for two hours on the go, or all day if you leave it on the charging coaster. An app can also change the temperature or pre-set temperatures for different drinks. $149.95 at Embertech.com

Virtual window

Make your small office feel less claustrophobic by adding the Atmoph virtual window. It streams live 4K video, and you can select multiple videos or photos. Transport yourself to another country or just swap out your brick wall office view for a garden panorama. $599 at Atmoph.myshopify.com

Mini printer

The Zuta Labs Mini Robotic Printer is 4 inches wide and connects with Wi-Fi-enabled devices. It then prints onto all standard paper sizes, and the battery provides up to 60 minutes of printing. $299 plus $19.90 for ink at Zutalabs.com

iPad projector

The iPad Pocket Projector connects directly to your iPad, letting you show presentations, movies and photos. It's smaller than a phone and doesn't need cables, but it produces 6- to 60-inch images from 8 to 78 inches away. Bonus use: A backup battery for your iPhone. $249.95 at Hammacher.com

Collapsible wall desk

Add the ErgotronHome Hub27 to your small office, or use it to create a new office space. It tucks up out of sight when folded — but when you flip it down, it reveals a charging station and extra space for holding gadgets and papers. $349.95 at Ergotronhome.com

Wireless headset

The Plantronics Voyager Focus UC headset does double duty: It reduces noise distractions and allows you to walk up to 98 feet, so you can make a cup of coffee during a conference call without anyone knowing you left your office. $299.95 at Plantronics.com

3-D projector

Put the Acer 3-D Home Theater Projector in a confined space near a screen and it can project an HD image that measures as big as 25 feet diagonally. It can also connect wirelessly to some phones and computers. $899.99 at Amazon.com

All-in-one portable printer

The Primera Trio All-In-One Printer weighs just 2.6 pounds. It can copy, scan, and print but doesn't take up much space. $329.95 at Primeratrio.com