10 office accessories to upgrade your cubicle or coworking space
Whether you work out of a cubicle, coworking space or a tiny room at home, gadgets can help optimize your corner of the world. Keep your coffee set to the ideal temperature, add a virtual window to give you an outside view, or invest in space-saving printers and other tools — these are the office gadgets you never knew you always needed.
Crock-Pot lunch warmer
Your lunch will be warm and ready when you are — sans a microwave — with the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer. Now your favorite home gadget can come with you to the office. $29.99 for the deluxe version at Crock-Pot.com
Portable coffeemaker
The AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker brews a cup of joe or up to three espresso shots in 60 seconds. It uses ground coffee and pressure from your hand. $29.99 at Target.com
Temperature-controlled coffee tumbler
The Ember mug will keep your drink at a temperature you choose — just set it using a dial at the bottom of the cup. It'll stay at that setting for two hours on the go, or all day if you leave it on the charging coaster. An app can also change the temperature or pre-set temperatures for different drinks. $149.95 at Embertech.com
Virtual window
Make your small office feel less claustrophobic by adding the Atmoph virtual window. It streams live 4K video, and you can select multiple videos or photos. Transport yourself to another country or just swap out your brick wall office view for a garden panorama. $599 at Atmoph.myshopify.com
Mini printer
The Zuta Labs Mini Robotic Printer is 4 inches wide and connects with Wi-Fi-enabled devices. It then prints onto all standard paper sizes, and the battery provides up to 60 minutes of printing. $299 plus $19.90 for ink at Zutalabs.com
iPad projector
The iPad Pocket Projector connects directly to your iPad, letting you show presentations, movies and photos. It's smaller than a phone and doesn't need cables, but it produces 6- to 60-inch images from 8 to 78 inches away. Bonus use: A backup battery for your iPhone. $249.95 at Hammacher.com
Collapsible wall desk
Add the ErgotronHome Hub27 to your small office, or use it to create a new office space. It tucks up out of sight when folded — but when you flip it down, it reveals a charging station and extra space for holding gadgets and papers. $349.95 at Ergotronhome.com
Wireless headset
The Plantronics Voyager Focus UC headset does double duty: It reduces noise distractions and allows you to walk up to 98 feet, so you can make a cup of coffee during a conference call without anyone knowing you left your office. $299.95 at Plantronics.com
3-D projector
Put the Acer 3-D Home Theater Projector in a confined space near a screen and it can project an HD image that measures as big as 25 feet diagonally. It can also connect wirelessly to some phones and computers. $899.99 at Amazon.com
All-in-one portable printer
The Primera Trio All-In-One Printer weighs just 2.6 pounds. It can copy, scan, and print but doesn't take up much space. $329.95 at Primeratrio.com