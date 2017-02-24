Plumber: Looking for high-tech toilet features

A: The bad news is your present toilet most likely cannot be converted.

The good news is if your present toilet is an elongated model (longer bowl) and if a licensed electrician can install a code-approved GFCI electrical outlet near your toilet, you do have an option.

New high-tech bidet toilet seats are available that can be installed on existing toilets. These electronic seats have many of the features found in dedicated high-tech toilets. Features like a seat heater, warm water washing jets, remote control operation, LED night lighting, warm air drying and deodorizing are just some of the available options.

Bottom line: If you want to pamper your bottom on your present toilet, get a high-tech toilet seat from the future.