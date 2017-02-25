A look at why clothes shrink in the dryer

A: You may have heard that if you'd measure your height when you get up and again when you go to bed, the result would differ by anywhere from a half to three-quarters of an inch every day. Just the stress of gravity as we sit and walk compresses the discs in our spine by forcing fluid out of them. Then, as we sleep, the discs reabsorb the fluid, plumping them up for another busy day.

Similarly, it's a stress-relaxation cycle that can shrink your clothes if you're not careful. Only here the process occurs in reverse and generally cannot be undone. Here's why as explained from Sai Janani Gansean at the University of California at San Francisco:

Your T-shirt is cloth woven together from threads which have been made from cotton fibers. These fibers are long molecular chains linked end-to-end by hydrogen bonds. As these fibers are spun into thread and the thread into cloth, the fibers get pulled, stretched and twisted. So the shirt is at its most stretched-out state when we buy it, and those bonds holding everything together are stressed out.

Imagine jumping in a sauna after a hard day. Putting a cotton T-shirt into hot, agitated water and then a hot dryer relieves the stress on the hydrogen bonds, so those molecular chains return to their original size. As a result, the fibers, threads and cloth get smaller and the shirt that once fit so well may have to be handed off to your 10-year-old.

Always follow washing instructions, buy clothes with man-made fibers or those labeled "pre-shrunk" since they have already been washed a time or two. Air-dry or use the lowest settings. If you wind up with something that seems to better fit your cat, try pressing with a hot iron, but no guarantees.

Last spring an English psychologist teamed up with a statistician to develop the Sock Loss Index — your odds of winding up with an odd piece of footwear. Among their findings, which blames everything on human error: The person doing the wash often incorrectly assumes that all other family members are diligent about throwing complete pairs into the hamper. Hence, odd socks pop out of the dryer while their mates gather dust in the sofa or under the bed. Also, behavioral errors of omission and commission.

"Omission is demonstrated when someone sees a sock on the floor, for example, and fails to pop it into a wash bin or washing machine," according to the study that was commissioned by Samsung to help launch its new AddWash washer that allows owners to pop in items during a cycle through a second door. "Commission is when we do something we shouldn't, like sneak a white sock into a dark wash or hide it in a random place to avoid having to find its mate."

The result is that the average Briton loses 1.3 socks per month or 1,264 over an 81-year life span at a cost of perhaps $3,000-plus.