Ask a Master Gardener: Understanding marimo balls
Q: I was given a marimo ball for Christmas. It lives in a glass vase of water in my dining room and I love it, but I was looking up how to care for it online, and I read that marimo balls are rare, that they only grow in certain lakes in places like Japan and Iceland, and that they take years to get big. Now I feel guilty for having one. I can't find any information online about where the marimo balls sold in stores come from. Do they harvest them from lakes? Is that OK to do?
A: Marimo balls are spherical clusters of algae that develop in certain freshwater lakes.
Like you, I had trouble finding information on them from anyone who wasn't trying to sell me one. I didn't find a single Extension publication about them, but I did find a couple of scientific papers that may help answer your question.
Some scientists in the Netherlands noted that "lake balls," as they called them, have disappeared from some Dutch lakes, and they tried to figure out why. They noted that collection of lake balls in Lake Akan in Japan was so hard on the species that it is prohibited now. They wondered where the balls that are sold to the public now are coming from, so they surveyed dealers to ask where they get theirs.
Many dealers wouldn't tell them, but most of those that did said they're not harvesting them from lakes. They said they're growing their own lake balls from fragments of the same kind of algae.
Some sellers did say they got balls from a lake or lakes in the Ukraine. But the scientists concluded that the decline in naturally occurring lake balls is likely not due to collectors. Instead, they think that lakes are becoming a less suitable habitat for the balls. Lake ecosystems can be damaged by an overload of nutrients, sometimes caused when fertilizer runs off land into the water. Marimo balls need clear water that light can penetrate, and they may be out-competed by other species that grow rapidly in nutrient-rich water.
The scientists who wrote about lake balls said they hoped the balls' popularity in the aquarium trade might help raise awareness of the threats lakes face.
Information on how to fertilize your lawn and garden without polluting lakes is available from Extension, here: bit.ly/2lQ1Qnk.
Written by University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send your questions to features@duluthnews.com.