Ask a Master Gardener: Understanding marimo balls

A: Marimo balls are spherical clusters of algae that develop in certain freshwater lakes.

Like you, I had trouble finding information on them from anyone who wasn't trying to sell me one. I didn't find a single Extension publication about them, but I did find a couple of scientific papers that may help answer your question.

Some scientists in the Netherlands noted that "lake balls," as they called them, have disappeared from some Dutch lakes, and they tried to figure out why. They noted that collection of lake balls in Lake Akan in Japan was so hard on the species that it is prohibited now. They wondered where the balls that are sold to the public now are coming from, so they surveyed dealers to ask where they get theirs.

Many dealers wouldn't tell them, but most of those that did said they're not harvesting them from lakes. They said they're growing their own lake balls from fragments of the same kind of algae.

Some sellers did say they got balls from a lake or lakes in the Ukraine. But the scientists concluded that the decline in naturally occurring lake balls is likely not due to collectors. Instead, they think that lakes are becoming a less suitable habitat for the balls. Lake ecosystems can be damaged by an overload of nutrients, sometimes caused when fertilizer runs off land into the water. Marimo balls need clear water that light can penetrate, and they may be out-competed by other species that grow rapidly in nutrient-rich water.

The scientists who wrote about lake balls said they hoped the balls' popularity in the aquarium trade might help raise awareness of the threats lakes face.