The one thing a designer would never do in a small space

One brand that has perfected the art of fusing fashion with function is Pottery Barn. Its new small-space collection features stylish, multipurpose furniture and decor that serve a practical need without sacrificing style or high-quality artisanal design. As the average U.S. house size shrinks small-space living is on the rise, but that doesn't mean our homes have to skimp on style. We took five with Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn's EVP of design and product development to find out the dos and don'ts of designing size-challenged spaces, the trends we should adopt and the one thing we should never do.

MAP IT OUT

Before you lament over how little space you have to decorate with, flip your perspective and see it as an exciting challenge instead. While Bhargava agrees that "small spaces require creativity," it should never compromise your personal taste or style, but planning is key. "It is important to map out your living space and take into consideration the different uses of the rooms and the moments that can be created," she advised. "Just because you have a small space doesn't mean that the design has to be one note. Go for a dramatic moment, pop of color or counter design. Play with configurations and make sure to maximize utility without sacrificing comfort."

Pro tip: Invest in multifunctional pieces and mobile designs that can be easily moved around if needed. Your small space should be designed for entertaining, working and living, with character and charm.

APPLY THE FOUR LETTER WORD RULE

Now that you've unleashed your creativity and the design juices are flowing, there's one thing you need to consider first. "Don't forget the four letter word: E-D-I-T," said Bhargava. "Prioritize what you need and what you don't. Choose multifunctional furniture that fits your specific lifestyle, and donate or recycle the items that create clutter in your space."

Pro tip: Keep pieces that tell your story and helps define your individuality.

NEVER COMPROMISE STYLE

You only have to peek inside the home of stylish New Yorkers to know that tiny can be chic, too. "Never feel as though you need to sacrifice style and quality due to the size of your space," stressed Bhargava. "There is a clever solution for every size home. Express your style through pieces that are adjustable or customizable. These individual pieces allow you to plan the perfect configuration for your space."

Pro tip: Consider each piece carefully to curate a room that fuses fashion with function and speaks volumes about who you are.

STAY ON NEUTRAL GROUND

To ensure a cohesive, unified space that feels light and airy, Bhargava says stick to a neutral palette. She loves anything from classic white to dramatic charcoal or even chocolate. "Choosing a neutral color for paint and larger furniture pieces allows you to bring in soulful accents such as patterned pillows or wall accents that catch the eye," she said.

Pro tip: Bring home a few sample paint pots in all the neutrals you love from light to moody and test them on the walls first.

MAKE SURE IT HAS THESE THREE IMPORTANT QUALITIES

Even when you don't plan on overfilling a space, new things enter the home daily, and if they don't have a place, they can end up as clutter (something small spaces don't have room for). Always consider every piece and ensure every room has these three important qualities. "No matter the square footage, it should be functional, comfortable, and a reflection of your own personal style so you are designing a space that you are truly happy to call home," she said. "Also, every room needs texture, and small spaces are no exception. Texture adds warmth to your space, so add textured pieces to your room to make it feel more inviting."

Pro tip: Remember quality over quantity, and invest in the right pieces that add practical elements with style.

INTRODUCE MULTIPURPOSE PRODUCTS

If you want to make the most of your small space, invest in furniture that has more than one function. "Choose pieces with unexpected storage compartments and space-saving extensions," she said. "Also, don't neglect wall space. With mounted storage and modular shelves, you can make the most of every inch."

Pro tip: Add shelves that also have hooks so you can hang up pieces that might turn into clutter on the ground.

INVEST IN CHIC STORAGE

Since most small spaces don't come with built-in storage (bonus if yours does), make sure you invest in stylish storage to separate everyday items and things you don't use every day before they turn into clutter. "Rolling carts are amazing, as they can be used in any room of the home, from the kitchen to your workspace," she said. "I also like to use compact versions of traditionally large pieces, such as dressers."

Pro tip: With the right positioning, a small dresser can also double as a bedside table.

IMPLEMENT SMALL-SPACE TRENDS

Since most trends are in one day and out the next, it can be tricky knowing which ones are worth the investment. That's not the case with small-space trends, which are focused on design function over fashion to maximize your space and really open it up — so they never go out of style. "As many small spaces lack ample storage, we see the importance of vertical storage and more integration of smart furniture," said Bhargava. "Creating your own private moments within your small space will also be a big trend. Whether that be a reading nook or an intimate dining area, think of subtle divisions that will create a sense of escape and relaxation."

Pro tip: Create vignettes on top of multipurpose side tables to add extra style, personality, and flair.