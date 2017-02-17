Bigger tub for a smaller bathroom

— Paul, Texas

A: For any bathroom layout, you need to get all your fixture specifications first to make sure everything will fit into your space.

Now that this basic info is out of the way, I also recommend that you look into a corner bathtub with a built-in apron. Corner install tubs can be a little larger than a standard tub, and a with the finished apron-front side, you may open up even more bathroom space.

More good news is many corner baths can be ordered with whirlpool or bubble massage features. Also, some corner bath layouts may even include lumbar support, heated surfaces and room for two users.

Bottom line: With this space-saving tub, you can put yourself into a corner without being punished.