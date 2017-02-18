GROWING TOGETHER: Test your gardening know-how

Compared to questions about supply-side economics or Newton's laws of physics, gardening quizzes are fun and refreshing.

Don't bother cheating by looking up previously published quizzes; today's questions are fresh and can be answered in a few words.

Oh, and keep your eyes on your own paper.

Questions

• If a tomato is listed as 70 days to maturity, is the number calculated from the date of seeding, or from the date of transplanting into the garden?

• To give a small new houseplant in a three-inch diameter pot plenty of room to grow, is it a good idea to transplant it into a large ten-inch diameter pot?

• If a home has a water softener, is this softened water beneficial for houseplants?

• Can Osmocote slow-release fertilizer be added to outdoor planters whose potting soil is being reused for an additional year instead of replacing with fresh soil?

• What does it mean if a vegetable is "direct seeded"?

• Is it better to seed tomatoes indoors in late February or late March?

• Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota are located within what two United States Department of Agriculture Hardiness Zones?

• Will amaryllis bulbs flower again, or are they one-time bloomers?

• Can you see spider mites with the naked eye?

• What term is used to describe a pesticide that is taken up internally by a plant, protecting it from the inside out as insects feed?

• What is the largest killer of houseplants: diseases, insects or overwatering?

• What does it mean to leach a houseplant?

• Are the terms "potbound" and "rootbound" synonyms?

• Two basic types of tree and shrub leaf arrangement along stems are termed "alternate" and "opposite." Which one describes leaves that are located directly across from each other on the stem?

• Does overwatering a houseplant mean you apply too much at one time?

• Is the crown of a perennial at the top of flower stems or at the base of the plant?

• Is it true the Kardashians spend most of their leisure time tending their vegetable garden?

Answers:

• Days to maturity for tomatoes, peppers and similar vegetables is from the date of planting "transplants" into the garden, not from the date at which these plants were originally started from seeds. The exact maturity length varies with weather, especially warmth.

• No. Small plants can flounder in a pot that's too large and be more susceptible to overwatering and rot. It's better to repot gradually into a slightly larger container with an extra inch or two of space around the root ball.

• No. It's long been recommended to avoid mechanically softened water for houseplants because it can cause damaging salt accumulations in the soil. Hopefully a non-softened water spigot was installed. Rainwater or melted snow water are good alternatives.

• Yes. Osmocote slow-release fertilizer recharges the nutrient content of potting soil, giving outdoor container plants a continuous fertilizer supply. It helps gardeners re-use high-quality soil in containers for multiple years.

• If vegetables are direct-seeded, it means seeds are planted into garden soil instead of using transplants.

• To start tomato plants indoors, seed is best planted in late March or early April. February is too early, which increases the risk of plants becoming too tall, weak and spindly indoors.

• The northern portion of the tristate region is in zone 3 and the remainder is zone 4, which can be viewed on hardiness zone maps.

• Amaryllis bulbs are fairly easy to rebloom. Although they can be kept green and growing, the surest way to trigger rebloom is to cease watering, let the plant dry down and remain dormant for eight weeks. Then resume watering.

• Spider mites are difficult to see without a magnifying glass. Shake a leaf against a white sheet of paper and look for tiny, slowly moving specks.

• Systemic products are taken up by plants internally.

• By far the greatest killer of houseplants is overwatering.

• Leaching a houseplant means watering until a generous amount drains out, then immediately repeating several times to rinse salt accumulations from potting soil.

• Potbound and rootbound both describe a plant's soil ball that is almost completely circled and filled with roots.

• When leaves are directly across from each other on a stem it's called opposite leaf arrangement.

• No. Overwatering means keeping a plant continually too soggy.

• The crown of a perennial is at soil level where underground roots meet above ground stems.

• Probably not, but they might find gardening therapeutic.