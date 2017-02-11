This is nothing new though to Kathy Kubiski, owner of Namasté Gifts and Healing in downtown Duluth.

"It's not a fad in our lives," she said.

From amethyst to hematite, rose quartz to amazonite, Kubiski's store houses displays filled with rough and polished crystals, books on Chakra, natural oils and more. Though beautiful to look at, the point of the crystals is to heal the person wearing them, she said.

Some people carry crystals in their pockets or set them on their desks at work. Kubiski has them setting throughout her home, incorporated in her necklace and earrings and carries them in her pockets. And lately, people are wanting more of the rough, raw gemstones versus the polished version.

"You can use a crystal in all different forms," she said.

The crystals in Kubiski's shop come from various parts of the world — India, Morocco, Peru, Madagascar, Brazil and more.

"I don't think I'll ever not wear them again," Rachel Johnson said of the crystals that adorn her neck and ears. Johnson and Kara Carlson work the front counter of Namasté, and both admit they knew very a little about crystals before coming to work for Kubiski. A couple of years later though, both are well-versed in crystals, their properties and know where to find more information when needed.

"I didn't know they had properties like this," Johnson said, "but I fell in love with them."

"I knew the common ones," Carlson said, who had come to Kubiski for a healing session and kept coming back to the shop before going to work there.

Each crystal hosts its own properties, and Kubiski said that while she can guide someone to certain crystals to heal their ailments, it's really about the crystals being drawn to the person in need.

And every day the need for balance may be for different reasons — something she has learned from her own needs. "It depends on what I'm working on," she said.

Besides the crystals, much of what Kubiski, as an energy healer, focuses on is chakra. She teaches classes on the seven chakras of the body, or the centers of the body through which energy flows. It is believed that if one of the chakras is blocked, it can lead to illness and imbalance.

A couple of those common crystals include amethyst: sobering and clarifying; rose quartz: self-love and healing; black tourmaline: considered the "evil eye of minerals" because it's believed to repel negativity; citrine: wealth and abundance; rubies and garnets: vitality and vigor; clear or smoky quartz: paired with other stones to amplify their properties.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, on the runway, designers Elie Saab, Givenchy and Dries Van Noten have dressed up their collections with oversized gemstone accessories. Seeing them on celebrities — Adele, Victoria Beckham and Katy Perry — have only added to their popularity.

A gem dangling from a skinny suede choker or chunky leather wrap bracelets mixed with crystals are some of the ways the trend has been adapted from nighttime glam to casual chic.

"I'm seeing more of a day crystal," said Kimberly Coppola, owner of Serendipity, an accessories boutique in Pleasant Hills, Pa. "It's nice to see some wearability."

At Namasté, Kubiski carries velvet trays full of various size and shaped gemstone rings and necklace pendants. She also carries pendant "cages," where customers can pick their own crystal, put it in the cage and hang it on a chain as a necklace.

Other Pennsylvania shops have seen a surge in interest in not only these stones' alluring looks but also in the ancient beliefs that they may promote self-restoration, protection and prosperity.

Not only in clothing and accessories, the Post-Gazette reported a number of beauty products formulated with crystals have appeared with claims that they can help stimulate the skin. Some are for sale at RadRitual, a holistic wellness store in Bloomfield, Pa. In particular, soaps and "bath bombs" with crystals inside have been "crazy popular," owner Chloe Nordlander said.

"I think the reason we choose to wear crystals as adornment is it tells other people that we're tapped into these energies," said Leslie McAllister, owner of Juju in Point Breeze, Pa. "I ask people, 'What are you attracted to?' I let them feel that magnetic pull to what they're needing in their life."

Kubiski said that people are many times referred to her when they are struggling with something. She uses her intuition and crystals to help with the healing.

"We're here to help you become the best you can be," she said. "We bring you up here, not bring you down."

A gemstone introduction

There are many, many gemstones, or crystals, with suggested properties, but here are a few of the more well-known ones courtesy of the American Gem Society:

• Amber: Purifies, relieves stress, addresses heart and bone problems

• Amethyst: Encourages reduction of circulatory problems, helps reduce insomnia, aids peace, courage and balance.

• Aquamarine: Brings mental clarity, releases fear, aids throat, eyes and ears.

• Citrine: Promotes abundance, clarity of thought, increased hearing.

• Garnet: Encourages passion, sensuality, romantic love, lungs and heart.

• Lapis: Helps creativity, truthfulness, openness.

• Onyx: Aids emotional control, spiritual inspiration.

• Pearl: Calms, aids integrity, loyalty, purity and truth.

• Peridot: Reduces jealousy and anger, heals stress in relationships.

• Ruby: Adds happiness, devotion and integrity

• Sapphire: Encourages meditation, inner peace, creative and personal expression

• Topaz: Protects from greed, helps balance emotions.

• Turquoise: Aids balance and healing.