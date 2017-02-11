ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Dealing with insects on houseplants

A: That's possible. Before spraying with anything it is important to first identify the problem. If you see insects you have to figure out what kind they are and what kind of insecticide to use. Different insecticides kill different bugs, so a little research can keep you from wasting time and money.

Spider mites are very common this time of year, as they love dry winter air. You may see tiny webs as well as small bugs. Mealybugs look like little pieces of cotton. Scale look like little brown shields. The babies are light colored and look similar to mealybugs. Whiteflies, well, are white and fly. They look like miniature moths. Fungus gnats are tiny black soil-dwelling bugs. They look very similar to fruit flies. If you see black dots on your plants, they are not fungus gnats, but instead are caused by the honeydew that mealybugs or scale produce. Aphids aren't as common on indoor plants, but they look like little green lice.

The first thing I do when I see insects is to try to wash them off with a strong hose or shower spray or wipe them off with a paper towel. If the plant is suffering from under-watering, give it a good drink. Chemicals, both insecticides and fertilizers, can injure drought-stressed plants.

Check the label to make sure your insecticide is appropriate for indoor plants and that it is OK to use on your type of plant. If you use a concentrated formula, you need to dilute it at the stated rates. Using a stronger concentration does not give you better results and can kill your plant as well as the insects. I did that many times before I realized that if more were better the manufacturer would recommend more. You may have to repeat the spraying, as directed by the label, to catch insects as they hatch.

