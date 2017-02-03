Dyed dog leash makes walks more fun
Spray bright fabric paint onto thick cotton rope for this mod leash.
1. In a well-ventilated space or outside, cover the workspace with plastic or newspaper. Clamp one end of a 7-foot piece of 1/2-inch cotton rope with a binder clip, and string it up to a tree branch or dowel, so your child can paint all around it.
2. Let your child spray the rope with nonaerosol fabric spray paint in his favorite colors. Make sure he or she wears gloves and old clothes — this paint won't come out! Let dry completely (at least three hours).
3. To create the handle: Bend one end of the rope into a 6-inch-long loop. Use hot glue to attach the end to the body of the rope (an adult's job), then wrap the overlap with leather lace cording; knot to secure.
4. To create the clasp: Thread the end of the rope through a rotatable swivel lobster-clasp clip ($8; amazon.com), and bend back to make a 2-inch loop. Hot-glue the end down (an adult's job), then wrap the overlap completely with leather lace cording; knot to secure.