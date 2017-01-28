PLUMBER: Stone cold sink decision for new bathroom

A: For all around ease of installation, product availability and dramatic style, I like vessel-type bathroom sinks made from natural marble. Many of these natural material sinks are handcrafted from a single piece of stone, making them one-of-a-kind items.

Since it is a vessel design, you get to show off the marble on both sides of the sink. A stone vessel sink can rest on top of a natural stone countertop, allowing you to create striking contrasts.

Your faucet choices will be limited to wall-mount or tall vessel-type faucets, and both can be pricey. Natural stone sinks are also very high-end items, and the choice may not be practical if you're looking for rock-bottom prices.