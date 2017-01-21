Duluth couple turns former church into 'a craft haven'

“There are not enough of these places to get together,” the Superior woman said as she affixed pictures to the scrapbook pages spread out before her.

While Presuhn describes herself as a “tagalong” to the group of women at the retreat last weekend, this isn’t her first either. She has been scrapbooking for about 20 years and has participated in multiple weekend retreats, though this was her first time to the Crafter’s Sanctuary — a place she said is nicer than many because of the building’s privacy and space.

Crafter’s Sanctuary is the brainchild of owners Stephanie and Ivars Linde — or rather one of Stephanie’s fellow real estate agents.

The Lindes purchased the former church in 1999 and converted it into their home. They reconfigured the bathrooms for convenience and added a kitchen for necessity. The sanctuary served as the family’s living room and dining room, and the pulpit served as an open kitchen overlooking the open dining and living areas. The small wings, or rooms, located near the kitchen, serve as a walk-in pantry on one side and a bathroom on the other.

Massive arched ceilings and soft colors give the room a larger, homey feel. Sizable windows provide plenty of natural light.

“We painted and carpeted; we personalized it,” Stephanie Linde said. “We had four kids and needed a big space and yard” with a not-so-big mortgage. The former church was the perfect answer because with the parsonage next door, the Lindes were able to rent that out to offset the cost of a mortgage.

Downstairs, the building hosts several bedrooms, a couple bathrooms and a small room with chairs and a couch for relaxing. There are also shelves filled with multiple board games to entertain guests.

Linde said the couple loved the home, but after 10 years and some of their kids growing up and moving out, the Lindes decided to move. One of her fellow Realtors put an offer in on the home with plans to turn it into a crafter’s retreat, but it fell through. The woman told Linde though, “if you want to take this idea and run with it, go ahead.” Having no interest in crafting, Linde said she was a bit skeptical but did some research and found the need for retreat spaces in this area.

“I look for opportunity rather than passion,” she said, adding that she and Ivars have owned several small businesses over the years.

In 2010, the Lindes opened the Crafter’s Sanctuary, and “it’s been great,” she said.

Once customers have been greeted and introduced to the space, Linde says she leaves and “we don’t come unless there’s a problem,” giving customers room to craft without interruption. The retreat is stocked with bedding, kitchen pots and pans and bathroom toiletries, but those renting the space are responsible for their meals, with full access to the kitchen.

Accommodations

After receiving feedback from guests, Linde said she has purchased several pieces of crafting equipment that may be difficult for people to bring for the weekend. That ranges from cutters and a Cricut for scrapbookers to large boards for quilters. The sanctuary also has a laptop and printer for those who do digital scrapbooking. While there are long tables set up for scrapbookers to spread their pages and supplies, the Lindes have brought couches up to the sanctuary for those who want to sit and crochet as well, trying to accommodate whatever form of crafting taking place.

While much of their clientele draws from the Twin Cities, Duluth and the Iron Range, they also have had crafters from Arizona, Boston and more. A couple of years after opening as a crafter’s retreat, Linde said they started to see repeat business, which is about 70 percent of their customers now.

They serve as not only the owners of the retreat but also the custodians and housekeepers of the business. Linde said they are particular in the type of groups they rent the retreat out to to keep the space safe and well-maintained.

“It’s specifically a craft haven as opposed to a party house,” she said.

A dozen people can occupy the building, and with little to no advertising, the Crafter’s Sanctuary is booked most weekends throughout the year except during the summer.

Last weekend, Presuhn and her group unpacked supplies, put the tea on and grabbed pizzas from Papa Murphy’s, getting ready to hunker down for a weekend of scrapbooking and spending time together — just what was intended under the arches of the Crafter’s Sanctuary.

“Retreats are a time together, to relive memories, to have quiet time away and to have fun with friends,” she said.

More information: crafterssanctuary.com.