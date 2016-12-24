Old-school display is just as fun

Their display at 4410 Vermilion Road, near Duluth’s northern city limits, is geared to the young with plenty of Santas, snowmen, polar bears and multicolored lights.

It’s fun, upbeat and playful.

Back in 2012, it took third place and the People’s Choice award in the city’s lighting contest. This year, along with the Kern display, it was a leading contender in the Twin Ports Christmas Lighting Challenge.

At the Zeman house, lighted red candy canes line the large front yard and driveway, passing a giant polar bear and ending near a large candy cane arch. Decorated trees dot the yard. The mailbox and its post glow with lights. The yard sports more than 50 lighted figures, including deer, penguins and a giant Santa. Some of the figures are inflatable, some made of plastic, some are formed with wire. Some move, some blink, some twinkle.

Anchoring it all is the Zeman’s two-story home sporting blueish lights along the roof line and open front porch. A tree on the porch is covered in lights. Oversized Christmas ball ornaments hang from the ceiling. Quivering lights on the porch railing look like melting icicles. Above, large lighted wreaths accent the gables of the house and garage.

And the piece de resistance?

Santa Claus is on the roof, in his sleigh with three reindeer.

Leftover lights, figures and wreaths didn’t go to waste, either. They extend the lighting display to the backyard.

The mood shifts in one corner of the front yard where a manger scene sits under a 30-foot-tall pole topped with a star. While the rest of the yard is full of color, the manger scene has all white lights.

For Kathy, it’s the most meaningful part of their holiday display because it reflects the reason for Christmas. It takes up a small part of their yard decorations to avoid hurting or offending anyone with different beliefs, she said.

Their large display has been at this level for about eight years. But there was a time when the couple’s outdoor holiday lighting was limited to some strings of lights on the railings and on some trees.

The display started getting bigger when Tom stopped deer hunting about 20 years ago.

“When I quit deer hunting, it freed up my time to do it between Halloween and Thanksgiving,” he said.

He was also prompted by their two daughters — then in their early teens — who encouraged them to add more and more.

“How do you say ‘no’ to two little girls who say ‘why don’t we do more?’ " Tom said.

First came an inflatable snowman and a pre-lit wire deer. More lights on the house followed and more figures. When people started giving them their old artificial trees, they were added to the yard display and decorated with lights.

“Once you start, it’s hard to stop,” Tom said. “But if it was a chore, I wouldn’t do it.”

Setup starts the day after Halloween and takes him 40-50 hours, with his wife helping. Setup is complete by Thanksgiving, when the lights go on.

“It’s fun, I love it,” Kathy said of the setup process and seeing the lights when she comes home from work.

To save on utility costs, Tom has switched from incandescent to LED lights. Their electric bill is high — four to five times greater for the month of December — but that’s less than before the switch, he said.

Their daughters are grown and gone now. So why does the couple still do their elaborate outdoor holiday display? A big reason, they say, is the look on children’s faces when they see it.

When the Zemans were putting up the decorations this year, children from the day care center across the street came over, eager to watch.

“They were excited and pointing at things,” Kathy said. “It’s stuff like that that warms your heart.”