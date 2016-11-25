9 items you definitely need to toss by age 30

By the time your 30s arrive, however, your palette has been refined (along with your salary), and you'll likely have a new passion for crafting an intimate sanctuary at home — this is how your living room should look at every age. In the same way, your personal style has evolved to suit your grown-up personality, so too has your interior aesthetic. But this means ditching a few things in the process because a sofa futon has no place in your chic and sophisticated adult space. So to help you enter this new decade of your life in the grandest style, we've compiled a few of the things we strongly suggest you toss by age 30. Do you agree?

SOFA FUTONS

The sofa futon is something we've all owned at least once in our lifetime, but especially in our 20s. It's a sofa that doubles as a bed; who wouldn't see the functional beauty in that? While traditional Japanese futons are built to last, the sofa kind isn't, and time really isn't kind to this furniture style, especially after all those parties. When your 30s come around, it's time to upgrade your living room to reflect your elevated aesthetic. It doesn't need to cost a fortune, but the futon fusion needs to go.

OLD LINENS

While good bedding should always be a priority at every age, we totally understand that quality linen can be costly. But once you hit your 30s, you should really be treating yourself better. So, do yourself a favor and get rid of any worn-out, stained or ratty linens you still own. There are plenty of affordable options out there to replace your mismatched and worn bed sheets from your 20s. It's time.

UNFRAMED ARTWORK

Original artwork is key to making a place feel like home, but those unframed posters that are stuck to the wall with tape at each corner just won't cut it anymore in your grown-up home. If your excuse is that framing costs too much, then think again. There are plenty of affordable online framing companies from Framebridge to Simply Framed, but you can do it yourself really cheaply, too. The IKEA Ribba frame is low cost yet adds a sophisticated luxe touch to any piece of art. So your beloved movie poster, kids drawing, poetry, or flea market find can look polished and chic.

HAND-ME-DOWN FURNITURE

Your family and friends meant well by giving you that old side table, desk and armchair, but your 30s officially marks the time you should retire those worn-out hand-me-downs. After enduring your 20s (and the use before they got to you), it's safe to say these pieces have truly lived out their full life. And while you definitely needed them (and are grateful for them too) during your thrifty 20s, it's time to move on. Invest in classic furniture and decor items that will stand the next decade and reflect the new era of your life.

CHEAP RUGS

Just like our CEO Katherine Power says, "Rugs can set the tone for an entire room," so it's time to invest in them (now that you're an adult, that is). Cheap rugs look exactly that — cheap. And unlike vintage wool rugs, they don't get better with age. So add a new or antique rug to your list of new purchases, and start putting money aside now. Woven Accents Creative Director Ginna Christensen recommends buying a vintage or antique rug because they're tough and will handle the stains.

"Antique and vintage rugs, if they have been properly cared for, are the most durable because of the fabrics used, mostly wool, and the nature of how the rugs wear," she told MyDomaine. "They are easier to clean and also hide dirt easily."

WIRE CLOTHING HANGERS

While it may not be on display for your guests to see, just like the lining of a beautiful coat makes the experience feel expensive, so too does the inside of your closet. Those wire hangers just won't cut it in your new elevated and organized wardrobe. These inexpensive hangers tend to bend easily, can also cause snares on material and despite their thin design really are quite cumbersome to use. Invest in wooden hangers instead. IKEA has stylish options that are really affordable. Your new wardrobe is worth it.

PLASTIC DISHWARE

Anything plastic that isn't elevated outdoor dishware needs to be tossed ASAP. Yes, it served its purpose, and we're sure it has been handy, too, but as you start to entertain more at home during your 30s, a good hostess never serves on plastic. Formal dishware doesn't need to be expensive either. CB2 has a plethora of chic and cheap options to dress up your tablescape. The beauty of upgrading your cups and plates is being able to display them on open shelving, just like Lauren Conrad did in her Pacific Palisades home.

DATED MIRRORS

If there's one piece that can really date a home fast, it's a mirror. They have the ability to open up a space and add a beautiful accent to any room, but if they're badly framed or a frumpy shape, it can really offset the balance. So it's officially time to retire that old mirror in the bathroom that came with the apartment. We know they can be costly, but there are some really stylish and cool mirrors at Urban Outfitters that won't break the bank. You'll notice the difference, trust us.

MISMATCHED FLATWARE

As you enter this new decade, your hosting skills are being honed and the kitchen will really become your pride and joy. It's where you can conjure up those delicious fall meals, experiment with new desserts, and perfect your morning routine. It's also where you'll prepare those wonderful dinner parties and a memorable Friendsgiving. So to make it a night to remember, toss the mismatched flatware you've accrued in your 20s and start again. This shiny copper set from CB2 will really elevate your table and make you feel special every time you dine.