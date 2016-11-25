A: Yes, your amaryllis will bloom again, but it needs to be dormant for some time first.

You’ve done the right thing: cutting off the flowers and keeping the plant in a sunny window so it can use the leaves to make energy and store that energy in the bulb. Now, it needs a period of cool temperatures and darkness, and you’ll need to stop watering it.

If your basement is between 50 and 55 degrees, that’d be an ideal spot. Leave the plant there for 8 to 10 weeks and cut off the foliage when it dies. Then, bring the plant back into a warmer room (70-75 degrees) and start watering it again.

When new growth emerges, put the plant in a sunny spot, turning it once a day so it doesn’t start to lean toward the sun as it grows. Keep the soil moist but not soggy and you should have a new blossom in 4 to 8 weeks. To make your blossoms last longer by moving the plant to a cooler spot, out of direct sunlight.

After it’s finished flowering, do what you did this year: Keep it in a sunny window. Fertilize it once a month or so. When all danger of frost is past, you can acclimate it to the outdoors and keep it outside for the summer. Or leave it in your sunny window until about 16 weeks before you want it to flower again, and then let it go dormant again.

New bulbs don’t need the dormant period. Plant them so about 1/3 to 1/2 of the bulb is above the soil in a pot about 1 inch larger in diameter than the bulb. Make sure the pot has drainage holes in the bottom. Keep it watered and put it in a sunny window when new growth appears.

