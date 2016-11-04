A: It sounds like you are wondering if these are good bugs or bad bugs. The good news is that they are likely Odonata nymphs — dragonflies or damselflies — so they are very good. The adults eat mosquitoes and the nymphs eat mosquito larva. The bad news is that they will not survive the winter in your pond.

Dragonflies lay their eggs on vegetation sticking out of lake or ponds or directly on the water. The eggs hatch fairly quickly and the resulting nymphs are aquatic. They live in water or the mud at the bottom of lakes and ponds. They molt anywhere from six to fifteen times, each time looking a little different, before they transition into the flying dragonfly we are used to seeing. You might have noticed some old shells in your pond. The nymph stage lasts a year or more. Some kinds of dragonflies can be in this stage for six years.

Like fish, dragonfly nymphs need a non-freezing, wet location to survive winter. A drained pond or one that freezes solid in the winter will not provide the protection they need and they will die. Pond liners also prevent them from reaching the warmer soil areas deeper in the bottom.

Unfortunately, it sounds like a dragonfly laid her eggs in an unsuitable spot.

