Tips for a modern country-inspired look

BUYING SALVAGE

Salvage yards can often be a treasure trove of fabulous finds, from old doors to furniture, kitchen cabinets and more. When looking to buy salvage, here are some basic tips that can assist in your search.

Go online. In many instances, a salvage yard will have photographs of their inventory online, so you can pre-select before making a trip.

Compare pricing. Many businesses that sell salvage are reselling items that have been donated to them, while others are reselling items that they purchased. Yes, you will likely snag a bargain either way, but it helps to know your bargaining power.

Visit on delivery day. Nothing beats an opportunity to secure new merchandise before it is snapped up.

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

One of the main appeals of country-inspired furniture and accessories is its old, vintage, if not unusual look and feel. When looking for decor opportunities, consider using old items in unusual or unexpected ways.

Looking for ideas? Try these modern country-inspired tips.

VINTAGE DOORKNOBS

Old doorknobs come in all different shapes and sizes and can be used for everything from door pulls to creating an interesting wall feature in which you can hang dried herbs, lavender or floral arrangements.

MASON JARS

Mason jars remain useful in a number of different ways, and they can also be repurposed and used in home decor. Some ideas include painting Mason jars muted colors or rubbing them to make them appear old. You can wrap portions of the jar with twine, or fill with moss and top with a succulent, using the Mason jar as more of a vase.

DRIED HERBS

Dried flowers aren’t the only option for those looking for a more country-inspired decor. Other ideas include hanging dried herbs or lavender. The look is organic and attractive as well as fragrant and long-lasting.

SUCCULENTS

Succulents are not only hardy, but also versatile. Try placing succulents on a small bed of stones or embedded in moss for a modern look. Succulents look especially attractive when paired with natural elements such as wood and branches.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com.