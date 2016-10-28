Do’s and don’ts for luxurious guest bathrooms

DO’S

Do make your guest bathroom a functional space in your home. Ideally a guest bathroom should not be used for storage or cleaning products or supplies and should feel fresh open and airy.

Do use florals. While fresh flowers are ideal, in many instances it simply is not feasible. An attractive artificial arrangement will do the trick.

Do incorporate color into your guest bathroom. A pop of color can go a long way.

Do have a fresh set of towels hanging. Many guests may be turned off by the idea of using the towels you and your family use for bathing.

Do infuse fresh fragrance in your space in the form of candles. Candles can also help add color.

DON’TS

Don’t make your guest bathroom an afterthought. Guests will certainly not feel welcome in a space that does not feel clean and fresh.

Don’t ignore the opportunity to include artwork. Artwork helps to add interest, especially in small spaces.

Don’t only showcase your guest bathroom when guests are on the way. Ideally, a guest bathroom should always be guest-ready.

Don’t ignore lighting. A well-lit bathroom is always more appealing.

Don’t overdo it. Guest bathrooms tend to be small, and you will not want to overcrowd your space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com.