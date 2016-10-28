Clean-looking faucet needed for laundry room

— Theresa, California

A: With plastic laundry sinks that have snap-in legs, small double handle laundry faucets are a standard choice. However, since you are building a dedicated laundry room with countertops that will include an under-mount laundry sink, I can see the need for a higher-end utility faucet.

If you are going high-end, then I suggest installing a wall-mounted utility faucet. Wall-mounted utility faucets are installed above the sink and mounted on the wall instead of the countertop. This not only gives the room a clean look, it also opens up a little more counter space as well, so you’ll get form and function.

For a real off-the-wall idea, look into the gooseneck spout models that swing way out into the sink.

