Places to see for a Halloween delight

The News Tribune asked readers to tell us about their Halloween houses. Here are some places where Halloween-friendly decorators said they have created scenes of dancing ghosts, singing pumpkins and full-fledged butcher shops.

LAKESIDE

Derick Tomaich

4523 Gladstone St., Duluth

There’s a creepy hand-painted sign marking the graveyard. Two creaky old doors lead to grave markers. Strobe lights flash, skulls decorate posts and robed skeletons float from the trees.

And this is just the front yard.

Tomaich has also included a tunnel of terror. Expect fog, a butcher shop, a creepy diner scene — menu items include guts and brains.

Tomaich collects food shelf donations from visitors.

Barb Hanson

4331 McCulloch St., Duluth

Here is Halloween with a touch of class. The only spookiness comes from the glowing jack o’lanterns in the dark windows and a handful of skeletons. Otherwise, it’s orange lights wrapped artfully, almost 3D seeming green laser lights. It’s, dare we say, spookily pretty.

It’s the same scene inside the house, according to Hanson, who redecorates monthly according to the season.

“I even use orange dish soap,” she said.

She has 11 bins-worth of Halloween decoration (and more than twice that many for Christmas).

CONGDON

Patty Engelsgjerd

720 Ridgewood Rd.

This Halloween house is one of few in the area. It’s a mix of bushes tastefully covered in orange light, glowing pumpkins and a few skeletons.

WOODLAND

Katie Marciniak

312 W. Owatonna St.

One of the windows in this Woodland home has an almost 3-D seeming scenes playing: witches with brews, skeletons waltzing. Three jack o’ lanterns jaw away — telling their own spooky tales.

KENWOOD

Shari Jackson

1521 N. Eighth Ave. E.

Jackson claims to have inherited a fondness for decorations. Not to mention that her last name used to be Adams, she said, which is one D shy of the Addams’ Family. She’s been crafting her Halloween house for more than 10 years and tends to add something new every year. Expect a gravedigger, werewolf and more.

GARY NEW DULUTH

Diane Fechner

1330 110th Ave. W.

This Halloween house is described as not so scary — though there are ghosts — but mostly pumpkins.

PROCTOR

Gerri Napoli

528 Second St., Proctor

There’s a skeleton theme at the Napoli home, where a spotlight shines on the one trying to catch a spider on a flagpole and another one crawls up the front porch. There is thunder and a lightning strobe light. Gerri Napoli said she decorates for all the seasons — her yard was also in the Spirit Valley Garden Tour.

HERMANTOWN

Julie Sietz

4834 Oak Ridge Dr.

The house is modestly decorated with lights, but the garage is haunted. The Seitz-Sullivan family has a tradition of creating a one-weekend-only Halloween tour in their three stall garage. The yard is decorated with a graveyard, an animatronic figure, an old gate. Hands creep out of the ground and, oh, the noises.