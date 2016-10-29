Around 2 a.m., she finally heard the grum-grum-grum of an old car turning on to Oak Ridge Drive and knew he was home.

She also knew their Halloween game had just gone up a level of intensity.

“He comes up the driveway, and I thought, ‘We just stepped into another realm,’ ” Seitz said.

In the past, the hearse had served a mortuary in Ohio. In present day, it’s parked at an angle in their driveway and holds a homemade pine coffin — a gift built by Seitz’s father, then outfitted with red velvet.

For the past seven years, the Hermantown family has turned its three-stall garage into a three-stall increasingly elaborate and spooky tour divided into hallways and corners filled with gruesome-themed turns. The tour has a mix of dolls, seances, guts and clowns. There is also a bonfire by the temporary graveyard, a gathering place for adults.

The Haunted Garage, as it has come to be called, is open to the public from 6-9 p.m. today through Monday at 4834 Oak Ridge Drive. It’s free and open to the public.

The Seitz-Sullivan family lives in a development on a dead end, sidewalk-less street off of Stebner Road. When their two daughters came of trick-or-treating age, Seitz said, they found it lacking in the Halloween scene she and her husband had known as children. The Haunted Garage was born of that nostalgia.

“I grew up on Woodland (in Duluth), and we trick-or-treated for hours,” Seitz said. “Everyone was outside. Hours and hours and hours of running around from neighborhood to neighborhood. That wouldn’t be an option if we didn’t do something. It was creating something we had experienced.”

What started as a single Halloween-themed blowup ornament, a gift from Seitz’s sister, has turned into a well-curated collection of spooky things. Seitz isn’t cleaning the big-box bargain bins in November; she has an eye for the unique and quality items that can withstand weather.

“Craigslist has a lot of answers,” Seitz said.

The tour starts with an animatronic gatekeeper holding a lantern. Creepy hands pull at the door of the shed that is the point of entry. Strobe lights, fog machine, black lights. To the left: a body lies enclosed in a see-through case. To the right: the walls of the garage are covered in palm-sized skulls. For the sake of convenience, those have become permanent fixtures.

“That’s how we welcome you,” Seitz said during a recent tour. “Welcome to deadville.”

The tour follows a thin pathway made from tarps and themed scenes unfold. There is a butcher, a crystal ball, a lifelike clown. There is a collection of the sort of pasty baby dolls that haunt attics.

Another one of Seitz’s prized possessions is Bloody Mary, a creepy girl-doll who chews on an arm. She’s capable of spitting blood with an air compressor, but Seitz nixed that because it made the floor slippery. There are worms and cockroaches. A garbage can filled with heads. A fetus in a jar.

Most people don’t catch the details that Seitz tucks into corners or hangs on walls, she said. They’re moving too fast.

Seitz’s oldest daughter, Katie Sullivan, 12, and her friends will have a role in the hauntings — just like they do every year.

“It just seems normal to me,” Katie said of the extraordinary Halloween display.

Despite the care put into the tour — which they begin assembling the last weekend in September — this isn’t really Seitz’s scene. The irony is she doesn’t like to be scared. Aside from some of the local homes that create haunted tours, she doesn’t do the bigger Halloween attractions.

“We love bringing the community together and doing things that are fun,” she said.

Seitz said she has more ideas, bigger ideas for the tour. She always gets inspired right before the Haunted Garage opens. Her ultimate goal: “I want to be the Bentleyville of Halloween,” she said.

IF YOU GO

What: Haunted Garage

When: 6-9 p.m. today-Monday

Where: 4834 Oak Ridge Drive, Hermantown

Note: There isn’t extra parking available, so it’s best to park and walk. The neighborhood does not have lights or sidewalks.