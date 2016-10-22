ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Dealing with scale insects

A: Those do look like scale insects. They are a fascinating insect and you’re right that they can be destructive, causing trees to drop needles. Your infestation looks pretty minor. A bad infestation can make a pine tree look like it’s been flocked for the holidays.

The white spots you’re seeing are a protective covering that the insect creates. Underneath it are eggs that will hatch in spring. The covering protects the eggs against insecticides, so spraying now is not effective. Once the eggs hatch, for a brief period the “crawlers” that come out of the eggs will move around on the plant and be vulnerable to insecticides. Soon, though, they’ll stop moving around, create an armored shell of their own, and become difficult to kill with chemicals. So you have a brief window in spring to try to get rid of them.

In May, begin monitoring your pines for tiny, hatching crawlers and spray them with insecticidal soap or horticultural oil, which kills them on contact and can be quite effective. You can also use insecticides such as permethrin, carbaryl, or systemic insecticides such as dinotefuran. The trouble with these insecticides is that they will also kill beneficial insects, such as wasps and ladybird beetles, that would naturally prey on your scale insects and might keep your infestation in check. Soap or oil won’t harm the beneficial insects unless you spray it right on them.

Since your infestation is small and your trees aren’t too tall, you can try scraping them off by hand and disposing of them now. Use a flat blade or your thumbnail, being careful not to damage the needles.

More information on pine needle scale is available at: http://msue.anr.msu.edu/uploads/files/e2812.pdf.

