Longer toilet in a shorter space
Q: We’re moving into our first house and have a very small bathroom. The bathroom door opens very close to the toilet and because of that, we have a shorter round front toilet. All I want is one luxury in our bathroom, a longer toilet. Is there any way we can install a new elongated toilet without turning this into a huge project?
— Cindy, Kansas
A: This is a common issue since elongated toilets are a little longer than round front toilets.
Round front toilet bowls are shaped like a circle, and elongated bowls are more egg-shaped. That little extra elongated bowl area can get in the way for some small bathroom layouts.
The good news is special one-piece toilets are available that have elongated bowls cleverly built into a toilet that fits the footprint of a round front toilet. It’s appropriately called a compact-elongated toilet.
The only bad news is because of the extra engineering, the costs of these toilets can be higher than a standard toilet. But, spending a little more money on the toilet should be a lot less expensive than remodeling, and that is the long and the short of it.
