Longer toilet in a shorter space

— Cindy, Kansas

A: This is a common issue since elongated toilets are a little longer than round front toilets.

Round front toilet bowls are shaped like a circle, and elongated bowls are more egg-shaped. That little extra elongated bowl area can get in the way for some small bathroom layouts.

The good news is special one-piece toilets are available that have elongated bowls cleverly built into a toilet that fits the footprint of a round front toilet. It’s appropriately called a compact-elongated toilet.

The only bad news is because of the extra engineering, the costs of these toilets can be higher than a standard toilet. But, spending a little more money on the toilet should be a lot less expensive than remodeling, and that is the long and the short of it.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.