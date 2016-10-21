Dress your shelves to impress

Shelf dressing is a technique long used by home stagers and stylists to add interest and creativity to spaces that may otherwise feel bland. Gone are the days where bookshelves are just for books, or built-in China cabinets reserved for only for China and crystal. These days, many homeowners want to display decorative items that can range from books to blooms, decorative items, travel finds and treasured mementos. When looking for ways to style bookshelves and built-ins, here are five general design rules to follow.

1. LESS IS MORE

You don’t have to have an item on every single shelf. Displaying fewer items will help your decor stand out.

2. USE FLORALS

Florals not only add color, but texture as well.

3. LOOK FOR INTERESTING BOOKS

From design books to those on fashion or those with colorful covers or splines, books can be an affordable decor item for shelf dressing.

4. MIX MATERIALS

Don’t be afraid to mix materials and finishes. Mixing glass with ceramics can be interesting and appealing.

5. GO METALLIC

Metallics remain hot in home decor. From silver to gold and brass, feel free to mix and match different metallic finishes.