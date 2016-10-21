Tips for choosing the perfect table

SELECTING SHAPE

From round to rectangular, oval and square, the shape of your table may be one of your most challenging design decisions. The reality is table shape selection may significantly impact your space.

RECTANGULAR

In general, rectangular tables elongate a space. A rectangular table visually adds length. Solid materials such as wood and metal add visual weight and can be used in areas where you may wish to add a heavier visual presence. In contrast, tables made of glass make spaces feel bigger and add a feeling of weightlessness.

ROUND

Round tables work well for small spaces. Cramped for room? A round table will be your best choice. Round tables, depending on the table diameter, can allow for adequate seating while still creating proper room flow and circulation. Looking to incorporate a round coffee table into your home? Round coffee tables are a solid choice to use with sectional sofas or small seating groupings.

SQUARE

In many instances, a square table may be a challenging shape. If you desire a square table, be sure to begin by selecting a square-shaped room in which to place it. Further, you will need to place a square-shaped table in a room with ample space, as square tables are wide. Considering a square coffee table? Square coffee tables can work well with sectional sofas.

OVAL

Oval tables may not be as easy to find or as popular as other shaped tables, which is one of the main reasons many homeowners consider using them. Oval tables can add instant elegance and interest to a space. Oval tables work particularly well as a dining table shape option.

AIRING SHAPES

Looking for versatility? Don’t be afraid to pair different shapes in the same room. For example, you can use an oval-shaped dining table in a space in which you may be using a square or rectangular coffee table. Or by contrast, use round nightstands as opposed to traditional square ones.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.