Three household items that expire sooner than you think

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

Expires in: 2 months

Why: Hydrogen peroxide, the versatile topical antiseptic used to prevent infection in cuts, scrapes, and minor burns, actually turns into water just two months after opening. An unopened bottle should be thrown out after one year.

KITCHEN SPICES

Expires in: 1-3 years

Why: Household kitchen spices, like cinnamon, cumin and basil, reportedly begin losing their luster after just one year — both in terms of taste and smell. Brightside also claims that ground spices should be thrown out after just six months.

MOSQUITO REPELLENTS

Expires in: 3 years

Why: Mosquito repellents are essentially useless after just two years, according to Brightside. You can usually tell if a bug repellent has expired by the smell — if one spray doesn’t emit the pungent odor you’ve grown used to, it’s time to throw it out.

