How to make a pumpkin succulent centerpiece
Halloween is just around the corner! Add a touch of fall to your table with this pumpkin succulent centerpiece.
Gather:
- Pumpkin
- Small juice glass that will fit inside cutout pumpkin
- Variety of succulent plants
- Sharp knife
- Votive candle
- Potting soil
- Marker
Create:
1. Place your small juice glass on top of the pumpkin and add an extra inch and trace a circle with your marker.
2. Using your trace lines as a reference cut and scoop out the pumpkin. It should be large enough to fit your juice glass and have an extra inch of room for soil.
3. Put your glass in the pumpkin and add soil around the outside of the glass
4. Arrange and plant your succulents in the soil around the outside of the juice glass. Add some water to the plants.
5. Finish by adding a votive candle inside the juice glass.
If you have a pedestal cake plate, this is a beautiful way to display it on your table.
Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.