How to make a pumpkin succulent centerpiece

Pumpkin

Small juice glass that will fit inside cutout pumpkin

Variety of succulent plants

Pumpkin (small/medium)

Sharp knife

Votive candle

Potting soil

Marker

Create:

1. Place your small juice glass on top of the pumpkin and add an extra inch and trace a circle with your marker.

2. Using your trace lines as a reference cut and scoop out the pumpkin. It should be large enough to fit your juice glass and have an extra inch of room for soil.

3. Put your glass in the pumpkin and add soil around the outside of the glass

4. Arrange and plant your succulents in the soil around the outside of the juice glass. Add some water to the plants.

5. Finish by adding a votive candle inside the juice glass.

If you have a pedestal cake plate, this is a beautiful way to display it on your table.

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.