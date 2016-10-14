Get a lived-in look without clutter

Like French-girl outfits, a lived-in home should have a minimal foundation of classic decor within a pared-down color palette, peppered with silhouettes and plenty of statement accessories. The trick is not to fuss over it too much. After all, a home was meant to be lived in. Ahead we share some of the key elements to recreating a cozy yet chic aesthetic at home.

PERFECT THE HIGH/LOW MIX

If you really want to achieve that perfectly imperfect vibe, you have to master the high/low mix. It’s similar to the high-street designer fusion we love in fashion, except this time you’re dressing up a room with a luxe and low-cost combo of furniture and decor.

EMBRACE THE MESSY BED TREND

If there’s one trend that will inspire you to sleep in, it’s the messy bed trend. Don’t be fooled by a boudoir’s undone, nonchalant appearance. Just like the perfectly tousled bed head, it actually takes a lot of work to achieve this “carefree-chic ‘I woke up like this’ vibe,” as our contributing editor Jonathan Steinitz so perfectly articulated. Despite science backing the bedmakers (our social editor swears by making hers every day) we wake up on the creative side of the bed and it feels so good. The key to perfecting this effortless look is investing in quality linen sheets. The stonewash process leaves them with a soft wrinkled appearance that’s totally luxe and lovely.

MISMATCH YOUR DINING CHAIRS

Achieving that lived-in aesthetic means ditching fussed-over for the informal. Think about contrasting styles and eras. One way to do this is by mismatching your chairs. Love an Eames lounge? Have a thing for Hans Wegner? Just can’t go past a Cassina? Then this is the look for you. Be sure to introduce some unique vintage pieces in there too for added texture and visual interest. Layer various chair design styles together from wooden versions to metal bar stools. The secret’s in the material mix.

DISPLAY PERSONAL MEMENTOS

Personal pieces are the salt and pepper of a space, just ask interior designer Kishani Perera. The Los Angeles–based expert (who has Molly Sims and Rachel Bilson on speed dial) has perfected the lived-in look. Her secret? Embrace personal mementos. “Oftentimes people are fearful of cluttering their spaces with knickknacks and shy away from including personal trinkets in their designs, but these are the very things that truly make a space your own,” she told MyDomaine. “Pepper them liberally throughout your home for instant character and fun.”

LAYER, LAYER, LAYER

The key to transforming any space from stark to cozy is all in the layering. This edited curation of materials, surfaces and fabrics creates a charming and warm atmosphere even if it’s devoid of color. Just take Erin Featherston’s all-white L.A. abode. Despite the tonal palette, the layering of the patterned cushions with the hand-knotted rug creates a soft, homey vibe we all want to curl up in. Play around, fuse different pieces and weave modern with classic decor for a look that’s uniquely yours and ultimately relaxing.