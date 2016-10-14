Make your own marble wrapping paper

Paintbrush

Rectangular baking dish

Paper towels

Spatula

Create:

1. Spray a thick layer of shaving cream into a rectangular baking dish across the entire bottom of the pan. Make sure the pan fits the size of your paper. If your paper is too large, you can try the same technique by making a tray using tin foil.

2. Smooth the top of the cream with the rubber spatula.

3. Now put a few drops of food coloring in your tray. We used green, yellow and blue.

4. Using your paintbrush, start to swirl the dye with your paintbrush in a pretty design. If you don’t want the colors to get muddy, do not overmix.

5. Place your paper on top of the shaving cream.

6. Use your fingers to gently press the paper down so you can get the marbleized pattern onto your paper.

7. Gently pull your paper off the foam. Let the foam sit on your paper for three minutes.

8. Take your ruler from one end of the paper to the other in a smooth motion to take off the foam.

9. Let your paper dry and voila! You now have beautiful wrapping paper.

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.