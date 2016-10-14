Search
    Let dreams take flight

    By FamilyFun magazine Today at 8:00 p.m.
    Kick off October by decorating inside and out! This way, you and the kids will have plenty of time to enjoy the creepy-cool ambience.

    BAT MOBILES

    Suspend these over the dining table, in your kids’ rooms — anywhere in need of a little flutter overhead.

    YOU’LL NEED

    Three 14-inch wood embroidery hoops

    Black acrylic paint

    Heavy-duty black thread

    Black cardstock

    Double-sided tacky tape

    Removable adhesive hooks (optional)

    1. Set aside the outer rings of the hoops. Paint the inner rings black; let dry.

    2. Interlock the rings into a globe; secure with thread.

    3. Following our template at familyfunmag.com/printables, cut out six pairs of 3 1/2-inch single bat wings and 14 pairs of 3-inch single wings from cardstock.

    4. To make one complete bat: Add tape to the straight edges of a pair of wings. Stick one to the outside of a hoop and the other to the inside. Place 3 to 4 bats on each spoke.

    5. Hang from a light fixture or suspend from the ceiling with thread and hooks.

