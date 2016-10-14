Remember Halloween with these photo props

Thing is, it’s just plain fun to dress up, eat candy and hide a toy reptile or rodent once in a while. As adults, my friends are less tolerant of the practical jokes, so this year I am focusing on Halloween photos.

Whether you have a party for the kids or adults, they are all likely to enjoy having their picture taken, especially if they can ham it up with a few photo props. None of the children I know would consider skipping the costume on Halloween — how else are they going to score all the candy? — but if you have adults coming over for Halloween, you really need to amp up the fun factor with a few props-on-a-stick that need only be held in the photo to melt the ice at a party.

Cut Halloween-themed accessories from cardstock and decorate them to create props like a candy corn bow tie, an embellished mask, vampire lips and a spider tattoo. Cut two slits about a half-inch long and a quarter-inch apart on each prop. Weave a wooden stick or bamboo skewer between the slits to make the props easy to hold, then bring out the camera. A caption box can even be cut from black chalkboard paper so that each guest can write their own message with a chalk marker.

And don’t worry about renting a photo booth, simply create a black-and-white backdrop with a sheet, a roll of wrapping paper or a few yards of fabric.