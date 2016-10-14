It’s not too late in the season to plant tulip bulbs

A: It’s not too late to plant tulip bulbs; you can plant tulips as long as it’s still possible to work the soil enough to dig a hole.

The best way to add bone meal is not to add it at all. Bone meal contributes phosphorus, but chances are you don’t need to add any. The only way to know for certain that your soil is phosphorous deficient is to have a soil test, but there is likely enough already in your soil.

Bone meal also can attract animals that will dig up your bulbs.

It is a good idea to fertilize new bulb plantings. The best way to do this is to work some fertilizer into the soil before you plant. Putting a scoop of fertilizer in the hole can damage the bulb.

Q: My friend gave me some canna last spring. I love them! They made huge flowers. She said to dig them up and bring them inside in the fall. How should I store them? Do I cut off the remaining green part and just store the roots?

A: Yes, cut the stems back to a couple of inches after you dig the plants up. Put them in a cool, dry place, such as a basement. Store them so that they can dry, rather than wrapping them in plastic. A cardboard box works fine.

Q: My neighbor had little blue flowers all over her lawn in early spring. She says it’s a bulb but she can’t remember what it’s called. Any ideas? I’d like to plant some this fall.

A: It sounds like scilla, or squill. Many people plant scilla in lawns because it comes out so early. By the time you have to mow, it’s done. Plant the bulbs now for blossoms next spring. They will come back year after year and will eventually spread.

