Duluth man perfects the art of bonsai trees

Severson said that bonsai — which translates to “tree in a pot” — trees are very much like humans. “They have to go to sleep just like we do,” he said of their hibernation during winter months. He also spreads them throughout his yard on varied height stands, adding, “like people, trees individually need to be appreciated.” If they were all in a clump in one space, a person couldn’t study each one and see its individual traits.

Another way they are like humans is every tree has a story, and Severson is adamant about telling that story. Whether it’s a scar, exposed roots, broken branches or interesting trunks, people can learn a lot from studying and appreciating the tree.

To protect his collection, Severson eventually built a fence around his backyard to keep animals from “restyling” his trees.

Half of Severson’s bonsai trees are “hardy to this area” and stay outside during the winter. The other half, he stores in his neighbor’s garage basement, which Severson decked out with insulation to keep the temperature above 34 degrees. This allows the trees to sleep but not freeze and die.

From boxwood to Japanese garden juniper, tamarack to white cedar, Severson has a story behind each of his trees. Whether it’s where he found them, how he’s training them to grow or why he keeps the dead branches on them, Severson cares for these living pieces of art like he would a child.

“This takes patience. It’s like a relationship,” he said of time spent with the trees and the growing bond it develops. “A tree should tell a story. It should be believable. It should draw you in.”

And with all the concentration and doting from spring to early November, it’s also nice to put them to bed for the winter and find another focus, he said.

Severson got into bonsai trees 20 years ago when he attended the Minnesota State Fair. He walked into the horticulture building, and “I was just awestruck.” He interacted with the bonsai master judges, took a class offered at the Como Park Conservatory and headed out the door with his first bonsai tree.

“I took that tree home and killed it,” he said with a shy laugh.

But that didn’t deter him.

Once mastering the art of bonsai — which he and friend Terry White teach a class on in the spring through community education — Severson stretched his creativity to the pots as well. Many of his pots were created by Sara Rayner of Red Wing, Minn., who specializes in bonsai pottery, but some he created using slabs of slate.

Some trees he has trained to grow around rocks, and others he has trained to grow married to other pieces of dead wood. He starts some in a wooden box to contain the roots, and continues that process until it will fit in the designated pot. He trains the trees to grow as he wants by wiring branches to grow in a certain spot or direction — like cascading down as if it were covered in snow — or trimming branches and roots to look a certain way. Some tree creations take 15 years to train and produce the look he wants. Hence the delayed gratification.

“I can spend hours out here doing this,” he said, adding that his wife, Kathie, doesn’t share his passion, but it is a good bonding activity for him and his young granddaughter. Severson’s trees stay outdoors during the warm months, and he brings them in the house for decoration only when he and Kathie have visitors.

Once planted, some of his bonsai trees and the moss around them have grown their own mushrooms — an added bonus to the aesthetics. He lays teabags in the soil and rocks of the pots to act as fertilizer for the trees.

While Severson said it’s too difficult to pick a favorite tree, the “cutest” he says is a Kingsville boxwood that grows about a quarter of an inch each year and is about 30 years old. With regular pruning and care, it’s about 6-8 inches tall.

He also points to one of the rarest he has which is a tamarack. The variety isn’t rare, but the fact that it has a “dropdown” branch growing on the side is what makes it unique. He said it was brush-hogged many times before he found it and rescued it. It’s about 30-40 years old, he estimates.

His oldest bonsai tree is a ponderosa pine, which is about 250, and he’s been training it for 17-18 years.

The art and work put into bonsai trees is more than just a hobby though. Severson, like many others who grow the trees, value the spiritual connection as well.

Before retiring, Severson worked as a social worker in child protection, and the stress of that job was relieved with his hobby. Since retiring though, not only have the miniature trees provided hours of fascination, work and passion, he said they have helped him build friendships with people that he otherwise wouldn’t have met.

“What’s been wonderful for me is these are a vehicle for me to connect with people,” he said.