Pick pears early, let them fully ripen off the tree

Q: I once read that if you leave pears on the tree until they ripen, they get brown in the center. When is the right time to pick them and the best way to store them? I have about three bushels on my tree and don’t want to see them go to waste.

A: Pears ripen from the inside out, so if you wait until they feel ripe on the outside, they will be over-ripe and brown on the inside. Tree ripening also produces pears that can taste gritty or mealy and don’t store well.

Pick them when they are still very firm, but the skin has changed to pale green or greenish yellow, not yet fully yellow. When you lift the pear upward it should easily break off the branch. The exception to this rule is for Bosc pears, which need to be cut off the tree. The lenticels (small spots on the surface of the pears) should have changed from white or green to brown.

Some varieties of pears need to be cooled to below 40 degrees after harvest to ripen properly.

Bruised or damaged fruit does not store well, but otherwise the pears can be held for one to four months, depending on the environment and pear variety.

Store unripened pears in a very cold, humid area — 30-32 degrees and 90 percent humidity are ideal. They won’t freeze at these temps because their fruit sugar acts like a mild anti-freeze. Humidity can be increased by putting the fruit in perforated plastic bags or partially sealed plastic bins. Pears produce the ripening agent ethylene, so you need to vent the bags or containers to allow the gas to escape. For this reason, keep them away from other ethylene producers like apples, potatoes and onions. Check regularly for mold or other problems.

Ripen at 60 to 70 degrees. This will take from a few days to several weeks, depending on the type of pear and how long they have been stored. Warmer temps, above 75 degrees, will cause the pears to break down without ripening.

