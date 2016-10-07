Save water in the kitchen

For prep sinks where there may be more rinsing than filling, a water-saving faucet is a good choice. Handout / TNS

Q: Hi Ed, I am an avid home chef with a very large kitchen. I plan to install a prep sink in my island for rinsing and washing foods. Since I’m not filling large pots in this sink, I would like to install a water-saving kitchen faucet. Can you please give me the quick rundown on a couple water-saving choices for kitchen faucets?

A: Many homeowners choose standard flow kitchen faucets for the very reason you brought up. If you need to fill large pots, in most cases it’s convenient to have a little extra water flow to fill up the pot a little faster. Plus, that water is being used for cooking, not running down the drain. But, for prep sinks where there may be more rinsing than filling, a water-saving faucet is a good choice. You want to look for a kitchen faucet that has a maximum flow rate of 1.8 gallons per minute to save some water.

A good choice for a kitchen/prep sink is a high efficiency faucet that includes touchless on/off features. This way water can be running only when hands are under the spout, giving you total hands-on control of your water-saving faucet flow.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.