Ask a Master Gardener: Tend to your perennials in the fall

A: Fall is a wonderful time to finally relax a bit and enjoy your vegetable harvest but don’t put away your tools just yet. Your perennials will benefit from a little extra care.

Hopefully you’ve already divided and planted most perennials a few weeks ago. You can still divide iris, peonies and hostas. You can plant spring bulbs from mid-October until the ground freezes in November. After the first frost, dig up gladiola corms, dahlia bulbs and tuberous begonias and store them.

Start deadheading (cutting off spent flowers) and cutting back perennials after they are done blooming and start to wither. You may wish to leave some dried flower heads, like echinacea, to provide food for birds or if you want those plants to self-sow. Biennials like hollyhocks and foxglove should be left to let their seeds mature and self-sow. If you don’t want little seedlings growing like weeds from plants like phlox or catmint, snip off the spent flowers before they mature, but leave the stems if the leaves are still green. Cut back the stems and foliage later in October or early November. Be sure to cut back hosta and peony foliage to prevent fungal disease. Some plants, like upright sedums, can be left alone to provide “winter interest.”

Pull out support stakes and hoops and put them away.

Many shrubs, like spirea, will benefit from a good pruning. Do this in November or later when they are dormant. Avoid the “haircut” method with the hedge trimmer and grab a good sharp hand pruner. Get down on your hands and knees and examine the “crown” (where the stems meet the roots at ground level). Cut all stems that are dead, leaving about two inches. Then cut up to a third of the living stems, choosing the oldest and thickest ones first. This will encourage new growth and better form, and provide good air circulation. Next, clean the decaying debris away from the crown. This is where insects, slugs and diseases are lurking, so keeping the area closest to the plant clean and dry will help keep the plant healthy.

Sometime in October, cover your perennials with a thick layer — about four to eight inches — of a light mulch like shredded leaves or clean straw to protect the roots from extreme cold this winter.

Also, clean, sharpen and oil your metal tools and store them in a dry place.