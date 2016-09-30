Fall bulbs bring May flowers

After amending soil with organic material and fertilizer, bulbs are best planted in groupings of similar type. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

FARGO — Mother Nature is such a tease. On warm, sunny spring days when we see masses of tulips blooming we’re enticed to plant while we’re in the mood. But Mother Nature says that’s neither the time nor the place.

Spring-blooming bulbs are planted in the fall. That’s why this group of perennial plants is referred to as both fall bulbs and spring-flowering bulbs.

Tulips are the most commonly-planted fall bulb, but there are many others, including daffodil, hyacinth, crocus, scilla, allium, muscari, puschkinia and fritillaria.

Fall bulbs require a period of cold temperatures to break their natural dormancy. That’s why they’re planted in the fall. Winter gives them the necessary cold treatment, and when spring temperatures warm the soil, they begin to grow.

When to plant

Fall bulbs are better planted sooner, rather than delaying. September and early October are ideal.

Although no top growth occurs, the bulbs produce their important root system this fall before soil freezes solid. Planting earlier gives bulbs time to develop strong roots that in turn produce better spring growth.

Daffodils especially require early season planting.

Choosing bulbs

Bulbs give more impact for the money if planted in groupings of the same type, or in mass plantings.

Choose large bulbs that are packed internally with flower power. Bargain assortments often contain smaller, weaker bulbs. For example, the best tulip bulbs are sized and labeled 11 to 12 centimeters. Smaller bulbs produce weaker growth.

Site

Plant bulbs in full sun — at least six to eight hours. If sunlight isn’t sufficient, bulbs are less likely to return for another year.

Southern exposures next to the house foundation are less ideal, because they warm up too quickly in spring. Leaves and flowers that emerge unnaturally early are often nipped by cold.

A spot protected from wind helps prevent spring gusts from shattering flowers and shortening the bloom period.

Soil preparation

Rich, well-drained soil isn’t just a nice extra, it’s important for bulb success. Heavy clay soil should be amended with at least 3 inches of peat moss or compost spread over the soil and worked into a depth of 12 inches. Along with a generous application of organic material, sand can be incorporated.

Bulb fertilizers are specially blended with analysis like 5-10-10. Bulbs are heavy feeders, and adding fertilizer at planting time will keep bulbs healthy.

Mix the fertilizer into the soil following label rates. Don’t put fertilizer in the bottom of planting holes or in direct contact with bulbs. The resulting burn causes rot.

Planting

There are two methods of planting. You can excavate the soil to the proper depth by making a circular or rectangular flat-bottomed wide trench into which the bulbs will be placed. Alternatively, you can use a trowel or bulb planter to individually remove a scoop of soil, plant a bulb, and replace the soil.

The first method is preferred, because you can view all the bulbs at the proper depth and spacing before backfilling the planting area with amended soil.

If you use a hand-held bulb planter, the soil must be moist enough to extract a circular plug.

Planting depth depends on bulb species and soil type. When given a range of depths, use the deeper figure for sandy soil and the shallow measurement for heavy clay soil.

To decide planting depth for various bulb species, larger bulbs are generally planted deeper than small bulbs.

As a rule of thumb, plant bulbs two-and-a-half times their diameter. Tulips, for example, are best planted 4 to 6 inches deep in heavy soils, and 6 to 8 inches deep in sandy soils. Depths are measured to the bottom of the bulb. Space bulbs 4 to 6 inches apart.

Remember to plant with the pointed end facing upward.

Water thoroughly

Even if soil is moist, it’s important to soak the planting area to bring soil into contact with bulbs. This initial watering should provide adequate moisture along with fall rains.

Moisture is important to ensure development of a strong root system before winter. If the fall is dry, one or two additional soakings are enough.

Six inches of leaves or straw placed over the planting area will moderate soil temperatures both in fall and spring. Remove before spring growth begins.

Longevity

Fall bulbs are not considered long-lived perennials in the way peonies are long-lived. To encourage longevity, plant in full sun, fertilize in fall and again at bloom time and allow leaves to remain on the plants after flowering until they’re crisp-brown.

Tulips are longer-lived than many fall bulb types. Some tulip cultivars perennialize better than others, which is often listed on the label. Darwin hybrids are popular choices for many gardeners.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler’s Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com. He also blogs at http://growingtogether.areavoices.com.