Q : I bought a hibiscus, gardenia and a few other tropical plants in the spring and grew them in pots on my deck. I would like to bring them indoors for the winter and put them out again next year. Do I need to do anything special, or just bring them inside before we get frost?

A:Move them as soon as possible. Most tropical plants don’t like temps below 50 degrees.

Ideally, a few weeks before you move the plants indoors move them to a shadier area so they can get used to lower light levels. This will reduce leaf drop.

Check them for any obvious insects. If you find a bad infestation, you may be better off tossing the plant and buying a new one next spring. Even if you don’t see bugs, spray the entire plant with a hose. Make sure to hit the bottom of the leaves as that is a common spot for insects to hide.

It is strongly recommended that you also spray them with insecticidal soap. Insecticidal soaps are highly refined versions of dish soap and are safe to use around kids and pets. We no longer recommend making your own mixture from dish soap as their formulations have changed over the years. They are generally stronger and may have new additives that can be harmful to plants. It’s also hard to get the proportions right. Too weak of a solution does no good; too strong can kill your plant. Horticultural insecticidal soap, which can be found in ready-to-use or concentrated bottles at garden centers, is recommended.

Check the label before you treat your plants and follow all instructions carefully, including testing a few leaves for sensitivity before spraying your whole plant. Some gardenias are sensitive to the soap.

Spray the soap over the entire plant, including soil and the pot. It’s a good idea to repeat the water and soap treatment in a couple of days, then bring your plants inside and put them in a sunny area.

If you have other houseplants, you may want to keep the new plants segregated for a month or so in case any insects were missed.

Send your questions to features@duluthnews.com.