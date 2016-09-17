Are extended warranties worth it?

If you decide an extended warranty is worth the cost, stick with the manufacturer warranty over a third-party warranty. Photo courtesy of Whirlpool Corp.

The debate continues over whether extended appliance warranties are worth the cost. Some appliance technicians recommend them for today’s larger, more expensive appliances, while others suggest regular maintenance is enough to keep appliances in top running order.

Roger Triminio, owner of Mr. Rogers Appliance Repair in Tampa, Fla., says he thinks extended warranties are a good idea for most large appliances sold today. “If you’re spending $800, $1,500 or $3,000 for an appliance, then it’s definitely worth getting one,” Triminio says.

Others, though, don’t believe they’re worth the cost.

“I would say it’s probably not worthwhile to get an extended warranty unless there is no way that normal maintenance will be done (on the appliance),” says James Wright, a home inspector with Western Reserve Home Inspection in Cleveland.

Most manufacturers offer warranties for appliances that last from three months to up to one year. After that, the manufacturer claims no responsibility if the unit breaks down, unless the customer purchased an extended warranty.

Most retailers offer extended warranties — also called service plans — at sales time. Some manufacturers, though, offer them throughout the first year before the original, manufacturer warranty expires.

Extended warranties vary in price and length of contract. For example, warranties may run for as little as one year or extend up to five or more years, and cost less if purchased for a longer period of time.

ARE EXTENDED WARRANTIES A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Twenty years ago, Triminio says he wouldn’t have recommended extended warranties for large appliances. But now?

“Appliances are built a little differently than they used to be,” he says. “Some refrigerators and washers cost $3,000. And the parts are so expensive because newer units all have computer boards. It can cost $200 to $300 for a part.” He attributes the high cost of parts to energy-efficient machines that seem to break down more easily.

Ryan Haskell, manager of Nason’s Appliances in Crown Point, Ind., also recommends service plans. He says most service calls on refrigerators range from $200 to $400. “One call and you’ve more than made up the price of the warranty,” he says.

Triminio suggests consumers should think about buying an extended warranty if the item costs $500 or more. If an appliance costs $800, he recommends buying one.

ARE EXTENDED WARRANTIES A WASTE OF MONEY?

Sometimes it’s not worth the extra costs, technicians say. If you buy a washing machine for $350, it’s not worth spending $200 on an extended warranty, says Triminio, a former salesman for a large appliance company. He also advises customers to be cautious of pushy salespeople.

“If I sold a $200 extended warranty, I would get $20 in commission,” he says of his previous experience as a salesman. “They’ll start pushing it and make you scared. They talk about how it could break down after a year. That’s the reason why some people buy them — they get scared.”

Wright says he comes across few broken appliances during home inspections, except in foreclosed homes. “Any appliance can fail suddenly but most will give warning signs that they are having problems such as unusual noises,” Wright says. “Furnaces and air conditioners could be appliances where a warranty might make sense as they are expensive to replace and not always obvious that something is wrong.”

Service plans often come with fine-print exceptions that could cause a company to deny a claim, according to a Consumer Reports article. The same report also points out that appliances seldom break during the two- to three-year period after the manufacturer’s warranty expires and the service plan is in effect.

WHAT TYPES OF EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE BEST?

Two types of extended warranties are typically available for large appliances: One offered by the manufacturer and one offered by a third-party company.

Triminio cautions consumers to be wary of third-party warranties.

“The benefit of getting an extended warranty through the manufacturer is they’re in the business to fix appliances,” he says. “If it’s through a third party, we’ll likely have to buy parts for it and send another company to diagnose the problem.”

Triminio adds it’s harder to deal with third parties because technicians often have to call a 1-800 number and take several questions over the phone from an operator who works for an insurance company. He says customers also have harder times working with third parties.

“Working through the manufacturer is a smoother process,” he adds. “The manufacturer treats the process like a normal claim.”