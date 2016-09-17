September is most important month to focus on lawn care

September is the best month for lawn seeding, fertilizing and weed control. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

FARGO, N.D. — There’s at least one in every neighborhood: the homeowner with the meticulously groomed, camera-ready turf that belongs on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens. Not just a nice lawn but one that’s fawned over. It isn’t grass, it’s life’s passion, the search for true lawn fulfillment.

Mowing is done diagonally with scientific precision in alternating directions to give crisscrossing patterns. Errant turf footprints aren’t allowed on the carpet of green.

I like these people because they give the rest of us a goal that we can only dream of achieving.

Lawn care recommendations have taken an abrupt about-face in recent years. Spring always seemed the natural time to fertilize, rake, seed and spray for weeds. Extensive university research now shows that fall lawn care is more important, in some cases even replacing the spring activity.

This makes sense. After summer’s heat and occasional dry spells, lawn grass becomes more active, green and lush with fall’s bright, cool weather and it’s logical that lawn care should increase in response.

Homeowners are increasingly conscientious about judicious use of lawn-care products. Providing care when it’s most productive reduces waste. Here are current recommendations for lawn care:

Fertilizing

Fall fertilizing between Labor Day and early October is more important than spring fertilizing.

Grass plants naturally respond to fall’s favorable conditions by developing stronger root systems and increased shoot growth, helping lawns to thicken up. Fertilizer provides nutritional support.

Grass remains greener longer with proper fall nutrition.

Lawns green up quicker next spring.

Fall-fertilized grass becomes healthier and better able to withstand next summer’s heat, dry periods, weeds and disease.

Weed control

Fall weed control between now and Oct. 15 is more effective than spring weed control.

Weeds naturally move material downward into their roots to store energy for winter survival. If herbicides are applied in fall, weeds carry the poison downward, killing the plant more effectively than spring and summer applications.

Weeds that are hand-pulled or dug have less chance to gain strength and regrow.

In fall there’s less chance of collateral damage to flowers, gardens, trees and landscapes from spray damage, drift and volatilization.

Power-raking

Although power-raking is common in spring, September is better because grass recovers quicker with fall’s ideal growth conditions.

Power-raking, also called dethatching, is beneficial if lawns contain over ½ inch of thatch buildup. Remove a small vertical plug from the lawn’s profile. Thatch is the undecomposed, light tan layer between green grass tissue and the soil below. Healthy lawns should have some thatch.

Some lawns never require power-raking because thatch decomposes naturally into beneficial soil-enhancing compost.

Core aeration

In heavy, clay-type soil or compacted soil, core aeration promotes improved water and air penetration.

Core aerator machines remove plugs of soil from the lawn. September is preferred over spring.

After compacted lawns are aerated, the health and depth of the root system increases.

Seeding

September is the preferred month for lawn seeding. May is second best.

Seeding entire new lawns or fill-in of existing lawns is successful now.

Fall is nature’s preferred time for grass seeding. It’s easier to maintain a moist seedbed for better germination. There’s less weed competition. Low fall temperatures encourage growth.

If grass is seeded by

Sept. 15, it germinates, grows and establishes well before the end of the growing season. If it’s not possible to complete seeding by the end of September, planting can be delayed until late October or early November just before soil freeze-up. Called “dormant seeding,” grass seed will be in place, ready to sprout in early spring.

Leaf raking alternative

Instead of removing leaves from the lawn, they can be shredded in place to provide soil-enriching organic material.

Don’t allow deep layers of leaves to remain. If you can still see grass blades through the leaves, it’s fine to shred in place. If deep, rake away excess.

Several passes with the lawn mower increase shredding.

Don’t mow over leaves from trees that have foliage diseases like apple scab, ash anthracnose or leaf spots. Disease organisms survive winter on leaf debris, causing reinfection of trees next year. Rake and remove diseased leaves.

Fall mowing

Continue to mow throughout fall at the same height as recommended for summer — 2½ to 3 inches.

Height can be reduced for a final clean-up mowing at season’s end. Tall, floppy grass can mat during winter, promoting disease and providing shelter for voles, the mouse-like creatures that leave serpentine surface tunnels through turf.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler’s Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com. He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.