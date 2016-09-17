Duluth Preservation Alliance home tour

The Duluth Preservation Alliance 31st Annual Historic House Tour is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s self-directed, go-at-your-own pace tour features six homes including several built around the turn-of-the-last century by leading architects of the day. Five are within walking distance of each other in the city’s Endion neighborhood.

Tickets are $20. They’re available online at duluthpreservation.org or may be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday inside the main entrance of Fitger’s Brewery Complex, 600 E. Superior St. If bought online, tickets will be sent via email.

1905 E. Fifth St.

Year built: 1911

Architect: P.M. Olsen

Owners: Patrice Bradley and Chris Bacigalupo

This two-story Craftsman-style home was built by Herbert Moore as a surprise wedding gift for his bride, Nellie. Craftsmanship is evident throughout the house, including solid woodwork, sturdy floors and ceiling beams and its period features. The house has a large fireplace that adds grandeur to the home, decorative half timbering, eave brackets and a full-width front porch with columns atop bluestone bases.

2122 E. Fourth St.

Year built: 1913

Architect: Abraham Holstead

Owners: Chad Conrad and Amy DeLong

This Arts and Crafts-style house was home to original owners attorney Rollo and Mildred Chaffee for more than 50 years. The entry — influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright designs — includes a small foyer leading to a grand vista of Lake Superior. Other features include red quarry tile flooring in two rooms, a wall of leaded glass bookshelves and the original butler’s pantry, kitchen cabinets and dining room chandelier. A basement billiard room has a raised viewing deck with a fireplace for observing games.

2311 E. Third St.

Year built: 1908

Architects: William T. Bray and Carl Nystrom

Owner: Charles Gessert

This Prairie-style home with Craftsman detail was originally built for Henry and Mary Salyards, one of Duluth’s pioneering families. Henry Salyards was president of the Duluth Board of Trade, a director of First National Bank and president of Salyards Grain Co., while his wife was active in the community. The home’s original features and architecture remain fully intact. The 1910 census lists two domestic staff living at the home.

2505 E. Second St.

Year built: 1903

Architects: Frederick German & Anton Werner Lignell

Owner: Wayne Jarvis

This well-maintained home built for John and Elizabeth Watterworth is a classic American Foursquare — 2 1/2 stories, boxy design with a hipped roof and dormers and large front porch. Inside, handcrafted quartersawn woodwork, built-in cabinetry and stained glass windows reflect the period’s Prairie School and Craftsman influences. John Watterworth — a contractor and partner in the firm of Watterworth & Fee — used his own firm to build the house.

2229 E. First St.

Year built: 1904

Architect: William T. Bray

Owner: David Letourneau

This large Colonial Revival mansion was built by timber and mining executive Edward Bradley and his wife, Lucretia. It has a grand two-story portico entrance with fluted columns, pilasters under the eaves and Greek designs over the windows. The interior sports a large foyer and an expansive living room with intricate woodwork. Its architect also designed the William J. Olcott house, another Georgian Colonial, that’s across the street.

5345 North Shore Drive

Year built: 1934

Architect: Chilson D. Aldrich

Owner: Michael Lazaretti

This cabin was built by Edward C. Snyder, a locomotive engineer for the Duluth Missabe and Iron Range Railway, and his wife, Mary. It was built with the “North Shore” ready-to-assemble kit offered in the 1930s by the Page and Hill Co. of Minneapolis. The original cabin remains intact including its windows and kitchen cabinets. The current owners have added a sunroom and a rear two-story addition with bedrooms and bathrooms.