Preserving History: Duluth couple restored work of art

The front porch area. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The linen closet on the second floor landing in the home of Wayne Jarvis. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The second floor landing in the home of Wayne Jarvis. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The dining room in the home of Wayne Jarvis. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The kitchen area in the home of Wayne Jarvis. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The fireplace in the home of Wayne Jarvis has been restored to its original color. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The library in the home of Wayne Jarvis. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

The doorbell at the main entrance of the home. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

Dr. Wayne Jarvis and his partner Debra Waites stand in the dining room of their Duluth home. This American Foursquare built in 1903 and owned by Dr. Wayne Jarvis in Duluth is a featured home on this year's Duluth Preservation Alliance historic home tour. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

When Dr. Wayne Jarvis and his wife, Virginia, bought a 1903 American Foursquare in Duluth’s Endion neighborhood in the late 1980s, the home’s extensive woodwork had darkened over the years to nearly black.

But when specialists stripped and refinished the wood, the color lightened, and the beauty of the quartersawn oak was restored.

Cut at an angle for greater strength and a straighter grain, quartersawn oak had been used in much of the 1,800-square-foot first floor. It encased the front entry, the foyer, living room, dining room and staircase. It comprised the 18-inch-high baseboards, chest-high wainscoting, crown molding, beamed dining room ceiling, interior doors and the window trim.

Bringing the woodwork back was among the first of many projects the couple tackled over the years to restore the home’s original look and condition, including using period-appropriate wallpaper, ceiling coverings, light fixtures and furnishings.

“I loved the house, and it needed to be taken care of,” said Jarvis, who is now retired.

Their efforts led to an award from the Duluth Preservation Alliance this year and inclusion in its annual Historic House Tour on Sunday. The tour includes five other nearby architecturally significant homes built in the early 1900s and a North Shore cabin built in 1935 from a kit. The annual tour is the biggest fundraiser for the alliance, which fights for the preservation of Duluth’s historic architecture.

The Jarvis house at 2505 E. Second St. is a classic American Foursquare — 2 1/2 stories tall, boxy in shape, with a hipped roof, center dormers and a prominent front porch. The foursquare’s efficient design maximizes interior spaces. Typically, they have four large rooms on each floor. A large stairwell leads to a spacious central hallway with bedrooms around it. The style, popular from the 1890s to the 1930s, was a move away from the ornate Victorian and Revival architecture popular in the latter 1800s. The foursquare look is cleaner, simpler with Prairie School and Craftsman influences.

“Duluth has quite a large number of this type of architecture because they were easier to heat, especially when gravity heat from a central unit wafted from floor to floor through floor grates, and later because the plumbing and heating was all confined to a central core,” said Dennis Lamkin, a Duluth Preservation Alliance spokesman.

At 4,200 square feet, Jarvis’ 11-room house also has a servant’s staircase and a maid’s room and what could have been a billiards room on the third floor.

House shopping

In 1987, Jarvis had finished his surgical training in Kentucky and had been hired by St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth as a general surgeon when he and his wife came to Duluth for a week to look for their first house.

“We were interested in older homes,” Jarvis said. “We didn’t want a new house. We appreciated the woodwork and the construction of an older house.”

Among the homes the then 30-something couple looked at was the house at 2505 E. Second St. They liked the open, airy layout and its spaciousness. Moreover, it was close to schools for their two young daughters and a son-on-the way, and Jarvis could get to the hospital in just 10 minutes.

“We came, we saw, we bought,” Jarvis said.

It was one of two nearly identical foursquare houses built in the neighborhood for John and Elizabeth Watterworth. The first was built in 1900 at the corner of 21st Avenue East and Second Street. The second house was built three years later on a larger corner lot four blocks away. Watterworth, a contractor and partner in the firm of Watterworth & Fee, used his own company to build the houses.

The Watterworths moved to the second house. It likely was built with the same design as the first house but with some modifications, including an added porch on one side and a covered carriage entrance called a porte cochere on the other. The second house cost Watterworth $9,000 to build, $1,000 more than the first house, according to the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

The houses were designed by Frederick German and Anton Werner Lignell, leading architects of their day, who designed numerous other architecturally significant homes and buildings in Duluth.

For Jarvis and his wife, timing and a slumped housing market at the end of a regional downturn were on their side.

“People were moving out through the ’80s,” Jarvis said of Duluth. “We probably bought at the end of the low point in housing.”

They got the second Watterworth house for just $130,000. Today, the property’s taxable market value is nearly $600,000, according to St. Louis County property records.

The work begins

But the house needed work, upgrades and freshening up. Little had been done in the previous 30 years, Jarvis said.

Besides the woodwork, hardwood floors were uncovered and refinished. The fireplace, which had been painted white, was restored to its original gilded facade.

Virginia took pains to find period-appropriate ceiling and wall coverings, such as the colorful iris and cattail design on the wallpaper in the dining room. In the foyer, subtle tulip designs on the ceiling match the tulip-shaped glass shades in the foyer’s original chandelier.

All 40 storm windows were replaced. A steel roof that looks like tile was installed, outside trim was painted and landscaping done. Inside, plaster walls were replaced, utilities and wiring upgraded. Original Prairie-style stained glass windows were repaired and matching stained glass windows were created for the staircase. The 1950s kitchen was remodeled for a more suitable period style.

When the family moved in, they didn’t have furniture that fit into the house’s Prairie influences. But over the years, they gathered pieces from antique stores, estate sales and reproductions from Hom Furniture’s Stickley collection.

“Very little is new. We tried to decorate in the period of the house,” Jarvis said.

But there were compromises.

The original butler’s pantry and back porch were sacrificed for a larger kitchen. And most of the decorative dentil molding — a line of small rectangular blocks under the roof line — were lost during exterior improvements.

“You can’t always restore everything,” Jarvis said. “It depends on how much you want to put into it.”

And there were challenges. Asbestos had to be removed from the basement and a sagging part of the house had to be jacked up with footings and concrete blocks.

Then, five years ago, Virginia was diagnosed with dementia. Her condition worsened and for the past three years, she has been in a care facility.

In time, Jarvis met Debra Waites, who shares his love for the house.

“I like everything about it, that it was restored with integrity, with an eye to detail and for doing the work well,” she said.

Together, they continued to work on the house, focusing on the second floor bedrooms and the third floor.

For Waites, it’s an honor to be there.

“This a dream,” she said. “Most people don’t get a chance to live in a house this old and this lovely. It was built so well. I look at the craftsmanship. It’s really a work of art.”